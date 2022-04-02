The Economist: Russian economy feels much better than expected amid Western sanctions

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on The Economist: Russian economy feels much better than expected amid Western sanctions 8 Views

“The chaos in Russian markets” caused by the sanctions “appears to have abated”, notes the British magazine edit




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Covid-19: molnupiravir neutralizes virus in 3 days, says manufacturer study – 01/04/2022

The drug molnupiravir, MSD’s Covid-19 antiviral pill (Merck Sharp & dohmeknown as Merck & with. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved