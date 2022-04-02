The pill against diabetes arrives in Brazil, which also loses weight

A new drug to treat type 2 diabetes hits the market this week. This is semaglutide, pills that mimic the natural hormone GLP-1, approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) in 2020. Under the trade name Rybelsus, the drug will have action similar to the drug applied intravenously, being an option effective oral therapy for patients with uncontrolled disease.

Semaglutide is a peptide that optimizes the production of insulin in the blood and reduces stomach movements, inducing a feeling of satiety. The most interesting thing about this class of drugs is that it reduces the risk of cardiovascular events in diabetic patients, who have also had a heart attack or stroke. The remedy will also help lessen the discomfort of patients compared to weekly injections.

When it arrived in Brazil, the injectable version of semaglutide was used in medical laboratories as an ally in weight reduction, as was liraglutide, of the same class as GLP-1. In the drug’s package insert, however, it is not indicated as a weight loss product, unless it is prescribed by a doctor. The only adverse effect reported, in some cases, is nausea and vomiting.

In Brazil, estimates point to 8.2% of the population with diabetes. Type 2 is usually attributed to being overweight and poor diet.