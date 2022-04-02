“The ruble is becoming the new reserve currency, with global reach”, says Pepe Escobar

International correspondent says that BRICS countries will soon be able to bypass the dollar
247 – International correspondent Pepe Escobar evaluated, in an interview with journalist Leonardo Attuch, editor of TV 247, that the ruble, the Russian currency, will become an international reserve currency. “The ruble is becoming a new reserve currency, with a global reach,” he says. Pepe also says that soon all BRICS countries will be able to bypass the dollar.
In the interview, he spoke about the drama of Germany and several European countries, which depend on Russian energy to produce. “The big bang has already begun. Now, buyers have to open accounts not only with Russian banks, but also within Russia,” he says. “It is impossible to replace Russian energy in the medium term,” he says.
Pepe also claims that China will help Latin America free itself from imperialism in the future, but says the priority is Eurasia. He also points out that the Russians see this war as existential.
