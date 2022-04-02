Troops advance against Russians near Kiev

Ukrainian forces continue to advance against Russian troops near the capital Kiev, British military intelligence said today, on the 38th day of the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian troops were “visibly” retreating in the north of the country.

Russian soldiers also withdrew from Hostomel airport near the capital, an area subject to fighting since the first day of the conflict on February 24, the UK Ministry of Defense said in a regular bulletin.

Satellite images taken on Thursday (31) by Maxar Technologies show the abandoned terminal.

31.mar.2022 – A satellite image shows an overview of Antonov Airport in Hostomel, Ukraine Image: Maxar Technologies/Reuters

“In eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian forces secured an important route east of Kharkiv after intense fighting,” the British ministry added.

Also today, Russian missiles hit two cities in central Ukraine, damaging infrastructure and residential buildings, said the head of the Poltava region.

“Poltava. A missile hit one of the infrastructure facilities overnight,” wrote Dmitry Lunin in a social media post. “Kremenchuk. Lots of attacks on the city in the morning.” There is no information about victims.

Lunin later said at least four missiles hit two infrastructure objects in Poltava while, according to preliminary information, three enemy planes attacked the Kremenchuk industrial facility.

The city of Poltava is the capital of the Poltava region, east of Kiev, and Kremenchuk one of the main cities in the region.

According to Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov, the target in Kremenchuk was a major Ukrainian oil refinery.

Konashenkov said the Russian military had destroyed gasoline and diesel storage facilities that supplied Ukrainian troops in the eastern and central regions of the country.

In the Dnipro region of southwestern Ukraine, missiles hit an infrastructure facility, injuring two people and causing significant damage, said Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the region. In the city of Kryvyi Rih, a gas station was bombed, causing a fire, he added.

Withdrawal of civilians

Ukraine said it expected “good news” this weekend about the evacuation of people from the besieged southeastern city of Mariupol, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said today. “Our delegation reached an agreement in Istanbul (during Ukraine-Russia peace talks) to provide for evacuations,” Oleksiy Arestovych told Ukrainian television.

“I think that today or maybe tomorrow we will have good news about the evacuation of the inhabitants of Mariupol.”

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said seven evacuation corridors along major routes are due to open today.

Vereshchuk said the list includes the route from the besieged city of Mariupol in the south to the government-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine.

Private transport will travel the evacuation route, stopping at Mangush, Berdiansk, Tokmak, Vasylivka and Kamyanske, before reaching the final destination of Zaporizhzhia.

Zelensky calls for attention

Although he said that the “occupiers” were retreating in the north of the country, “slowly but visibly”, Zelensky warned the population about the dangers after the withdrawal of the Russian military.

“The situation is catastrophic and there is much danger. The Russians are laying landmines all over the territoryhouses, equipments and even bodies. There are many traps and other dangers. We are moving forward with very careful,” he explained.

“Still no It’s possible return to normal life, We need wait until the mines are cleared and ensure that no there will be new bombings”, asked the president.

* With Reuters