UK records record number of Covid-19 cases – News

The number of people infected with Covid-19 in the United Kingdom reached a new record – according to estimates released this Friday (1st), the day the government ended free testing as part of its strategy to combat the pandemic.

Based on a representative sample of the population, the Office of National Statistics (ONS) calculates that 4.9 million people were infected with the coronavirus last week, up from 4.3 million in the first week of the year, a record. previous year in this country of 67 million people.





There were about 700,000 more cases of contagion than the previous week, according to that study. It is considered more reliable than daily statistics, because the latter depend on people being willing to take the tests and report the result to the authorities.

The ONS estimates that in England 1 in 13 people had the virus; 1 in 12 in Scotland; 1 in 14 in Wales; and 1 in 15 in Northern Ireland.

Hospital admissions also increased from the previous week, especially among those over 45.





The current wave is attributed to the BA.2 subvariant of Ômicron, much more contagious than the previous one.

The United Kingdom is among the European countries that, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), lifted their restrictions adopted against the spread of the virus “very abruptly”.

And, unlike what happened in previous waves, the authorities do not take any measures in this regard. The outbreak plays out with relative public indifference, as the war in Ukraine and rising prices dominate the news.

From this Friday, with a few exceptions, the British will have to pay for diagnostic tests, until then done free of charge in pharmacies or health clinics.

One of the countries hardest hit by Covid-19, the United Kingdom has accumulated more than 165,300 confirmed deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, two years ago.