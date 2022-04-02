Ukrainians retake bombed homes near Kiev; governors say Russians are retreating from region | Ukraine and Russia

With smoke still rising from the smoldering wreckage of tanks, executive Leonid Vereshchagin makes his way past the charred bodies of Russian soldiers in his Ukrainian village after what he called hell on earth.

For a month, he and his wife sought refuge in a friend’s basement in Dmytrivka, about 35 kilometers west of Kiev, as Russian troops advanced and occupied the area, taking over the homes of some of their neighbors.

Russia reduces presence in Kiev region

Most of the village’s 300 residents left, but about a third remained, coexisting with the Russians as their tanks patrolled the area day and night.

“They went to our houses. The ones that were closed, they would open, break the windows and try to open the doors,” he said, returning to his village on Friday. “We were with them when they were visiting houses, trying to open kitchen cabinets.”

“I have a very brave wife, she was watching them, making sure they weren’t taking anything,” he added, sitting in the same basement where he took shelter. Several mattresses were on the floor and along the sides, shelves with supplies.

Three days ago, while the Russians were patrolling the area, Ukrainian troops arrived. When the Russians unknowingly returned, there was a fierce battle. Vereshchagin and his wife escaped in a car through the forest during a brief break in the fighting.

Ukrainian governors say Russians are backing down

Russia is pulling back some of its forces in the Kiev and Chernihiv regions of northern Ukraine, the governors of both regions said on Friday.

Russia said during talks on Tuesday that it would scale back operations in the Kiev and Chernihiv regions. Fighting continued in both regions and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Russian forces were not withdrawing but regrouping.

“We are observing the movement of columns of (Russian) vehicles of various amounts,” wrote Kiev region governor Oleksandr Pavlyuk on the messaging app Telegram.

Pavlyuk said some of the troops were heading towards the border with Russia’s ally Belarus.

According to him, Russian forces had left the village of Hostomel, which is close to a major airport, but were attacking the town of Bucha. Reuters was unable to verify the information.

Chernihiv Governor Viacheslav Chaus said some Russian troops had retreated, but some remained in his region.

“Air and missile attacks (still) are possible in the region, nobody is ruling that out,” he declared in a video speech.