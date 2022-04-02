Unimed suspends services to customers at Hospital do Coração; see list – 01/04/2022 – News

Unimed Natal customers will have a change in service at Hospital do Coração from April 25th. The operator informed that emergency room visits in the specialty of orthopedics and traumatology, as well as emergency and elective surgeries in orthopedics and traumatology, adult and pediatric neurosurgery, hemodynamics, digestive and urology surgeries, as well as elective pathology exams Clinic, X-ray and Ultrasound will be discontinued.

Magnus Nascimento Hospital do Coração had a reduction in the services offered to Unimed users

According to Unimed’s press office, it is not a case of disqualification from Hospital do Coração, but a directing of some services to other hospitals in the network, which, according to Unimed, will not harm customers.

For the care of patients in these specialties, Unimed explained that the emergency room in the specialty of orthopedics and traumatology, as well as emergency and elective surgery of the same specialty, will be offered at Unimed Natal Hospital, on Antônio Basilio Avenue.

Regarding elective surgeries of adult and pediatric neurosurgery, Hemodynamics, Surgery of the Digestive System and Urology, Unimed explained that the services will be offered in the Urology and Pediatric Neurosurgery sector at Unimed Hospital, in addition to other hospitals in the accredited network, according to the plan for each user. According to the operator, Hospital Rio Grande and Casa de Saúde São Lucas will provide elective hemodynamic care.

In a note, the Hospital do Coração explained that the decision to end the service was from Unimed itself. Urgent and emergency care and hospitalizations for cardiology, internal medicine, neurosurgery, hemodynamics, digestive tract surgery and urology will be maintained, as well as, according to Hospital do Coração, urgent and emergency exams for clinical pathology will be maintained. (laboratory) and imaging exams.