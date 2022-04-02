US Announces Additional $300 Million in Military Aid to Ukraine; total reaches US$ 1.6 billion – News









The Department of Defense of the United States announced on Friday (1st) the donation of another US$ 300 million in military aid to Ukraine to fight against the Russian invaders.

In a statement, the Pentagon detailed the weapons included in the package, which include laser-guided rocket systems, state-of-the-art automatic air systems, Puma automatic air systems, automatic anti-aircraft defenses, multipurpose wheeled armored vehicles and non-standard caliber ammunition.











The military aid package also includes night vision devices, thermal imaging systems, secure tactical communication systems, non-standard machine guns, commercial satellite imaging services and medical equipment.

That $300 million brings the total value of US military aid to Ukraine since the start of the war to $1.6 billion. If you also factor in the amount sent before the invasion began, the total comes to 2.3 billion since the current president, Joe Biden, took office in January 2021.

Last week, Biden promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the United States would give Ukraine an additional $500 million in aid, without clarifying whether it was for humanitarian, military or both. In a phone conversation, the two leaders discussed the situation on the battlefield and the ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.





