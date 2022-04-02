US Federal Government Warns States Against Violating Transgender Youth’s Civil Rights | World

The US Department of Justice sent a letter Thursday to states to warn against passing bills that discriminate against transgender youth, including measures to prevent the pursuit of gender-affirming treatments.
The alert was issued by the department’s top civil rights attorney.
States controlled by GOP politicians have passed a number of projects targeting transgender youth.
“Intentionally erecting discriminatory barriers to prevent individuals from receiving gender-affirming treatments compromises a number of legal and federal warranties“Wrote Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke in a letter to state attorneys general.
She stressed that state laws and public policies that prevent parents or guardians from following guidance from healthcare professionals on what may be medically necessary or on appropriate care for transgender minors may infringe rights protected by the Constitution.
transgender visibility day
Clarke’s letter, sent on the International Day of Transgender Visibility, comes at a time when civil rights organizations are challenging a new directive from Texas Governor Greg Abbott that affects transgender youth.
Abbott’s measure orders the state department of family protection services to investigate parents who provide their children with gender-transition medical treatments, saying that offering such treatments amounts to abuse.