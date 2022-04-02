US Judge Denies Ghislaine Maxwell’s Request for Retrial | World

Britain’s Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted in late 2021 in New York of sex trafficking minors on behalf of late financier Jeffrey Epstein, will not undergo a new trial as she had requested, a US judge ruled on Friday.

“Defendant’s petition for a new trial is rejected,” Judge Alison Nathan of Manhattan federal court ruled, according to a court order made public by the US court.

Ghislaine and her lawyers began requesting a new trial since one of the jurors in Manhattan federal court, who found her guilty on December 29, revealed to British media that he himself had been a victim of sexual violence as a child.

After the trial, 35-year-old Scotty David spoke to the press in January and admitted on March 8 in New York court that he had forgotten to mention in his responses to a quiz to be a member of the jury in the trial. of Maxwell who had been sexually abused as a child.

The man, called “Juror 50” by Justice, then admitted a “fault”, not a lie.

But Maxwell’s defense believed the juror could be suspected of bias in having to rule on sexual crimes against underage girls.

For the Manhattan court, “Juror 50 positioned himself credibly and truthfully during his post-trial hearing. It is regrettable, but not deliberate, that he did not disclose the sexual assaults he had suffered in the past during the selection for trial,” wrote the Judge Nathan in her decision.

“The court determines that juror 50 was not prejudiced against the accused and could be a fair and impartial juror,” according to the court document.

The daughter of late British media mogul Robert Maxwell was found guilty Dec. 29 on five of six counts against her, the most serious of which was sex trafficking of underage girls for Epstein.

The American financier, with powerful economic and political networks in the United States and abroad, was accused of raping the girls, but committed suicide in prison in August 2019, before his trial.

Maxwell, his partner and accomplice for 30 years, a 60-year-old woman of British, French and American nationality, faces decades in prison. Her sentence is expected on June 28.