Vaccination against Covid, flu and measles has new groups next Monday, in Rio Preto

The Municipal Health Department prepares for Monday, April 4, an “operation” for vaccination against coronavirus, flu and measles in Rio Preto. The focus of this campaign is to reduce the number of absentees and increase the rate of vaccination coverage, especially among people over 60 years of age.

Monday was chosen by City Hall because on this date flu vaccination begins for people over 60 and for health workers, two large audiences. Also on this date, the application of the fourth dose will begin for elderly people who have taken the third dose for more than 122 days (about four months).

“We are facing a difficult time because people have stopped showing up at the units and on mobilization days. It is difficult to reduce the number of absentees and advance the children’s first dose. The pandemic is not over and the reduction of cases cannot be a reason for total tranquility, and it is important that we maintain the vaccination action to avoid a new increase in cases “, said the immunization manager of the Secretary of Health, Michela Dias Barcelos.

The immunizers will be applied in all basic health units in Rio Preto, from 7:30 am to 3 pm, and at Swift, from 8 am to 6 pm. Adolescents and adults can also attend these vaccination posts to receive the first and second vaccinations. The third dose is for adults and adolescents with comorbidities only. For children aged 5 to 11 years, doses of the vaccine are available only at health posts, from 7:30 am to 3:00 pm.

The measles vaccination campaign will also start on Monday, the 4th, but doses are reserved for health workers at this time. From the 2nd of May, it will be the turn of the application in children from 6 months to under five years old. They will receive one dose of the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella, regardless of the number of doses received previously.

The Department of Health recommends, in all cases, that people present at the posts the vaccination card, personal documents that have a photo, in addition to the CPF, so that the situation in the registration is verified.

This weekend, April 2nd and 3rd, Swift will remain open from 8am to 6pm for Covid and flu vaccinations. Rio Preto has applied, since the beginning of the immunization against the coronavirus, 1.1 million doses, being 433,741 of the first, 405,455 of the second, 13,066 of a single dose and 249,275 of booster.

Bulletin brings 7 deaths

Epidemiological bulletin from the Rio Preto Health Department, released this Thursday, 31, confirmed 153 new cases of Covid and seven deaths.

“In recent weeks, cases have stabilized at a low. What we need is for people to keep getting vaccinated, to end the risk once and for all”, says Andreia Negri, manager of the Epidemiological Surveillance of Rio Preto.

Of the 153 new cases, 28 more than last week, 32 were confirmed by PCR and 121 by rapid antigen test. With the inclusion of the new cases, Rio Preto counts 135,332 cases of Covid. The deaths took place between March 22 and 29. The number of deaths in the municipality is at 3,055.

The city has 247 patients hospitalized for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), of which 120 are residents of Rio Preto and 127 of the region. Among those hospitalized, 86 were confirmed by covid-19, of which 40 are residents of Rio Preto and 46 are from the region.