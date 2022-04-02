Victims of attempted robbery are arrested after being denounced by thieves: ‘mistreatment’

A man and his two children were arrested in San Lorenzo (Santa Fe province, Argentina) after being denounced by thieves. The trio reacted to a home invasion, assaulted and kept the delinquents in private prison, who accused the residents of mistreatment.

Walter G., Brian and Ernesto delivered the bandits to a police station. But surprisingly, they ended up coming back to her and getting behind bars. The arrest took place on February 23, and the three remain in prison. Thieves respond in freedom.

Last week, Judge Eugenio Romanini extended the preventive detention of father and children by 15 days, reported the “Diário Democracia”. However, prosecutor Leandro Lucente was not satisfied and asked for another 30 days of detention. He alleges that the trio committed illegitimate deprivation of liberty aggravated by violence, which can lead to a sentence of six years in prison.

The public defender, in turn, alleges that the residents acted in self defense. Leandro Demichelli filed a request for habeas corpus, which was denied.

Father and sons arrested after being denounced by thieves in Argentina: ‘bad treatment’ Photo: Reproduction

Father and sons have no criminal record. The two thieves, identified as Nicolás Tofanelli and Alexis Obregón, have police records for robbery and attempted murder.

“The judge said they cannot take justice into their own hands. They are being treated like criminals”said Alejandra, Walter’s ex-wife and mother of his two children.