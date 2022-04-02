Video shows classic Doom running with ray tracing

Version was made available by the developer and can also be played with DLSS

the classic doomlaunched in 1993 by Software ID, is well known for running in very unusual places. Pharmacy pregnancy tests, USB adapters and a camera released in 1998 are some of the examples of where retro FPS has already made its appearance. This Friday (01), however, doom did not appear in an unusual way in some alternative device, but with a different appearance.

Sultim_t’s YouTube channel posted a video of the game running with the addition of real-time ray tracing. Ray tracing technology is used in games to create more realistic scenarios by increasing the depth of the graphics. Ray tracing is already present in the series doomin Doom Eternalbut this time the technology appeared in the classic.

Although many consider the true charm of doom its classic retro look, the result produced by Sultim_t is quite interesting to know. Check it out below doom running with the addition of real-time ray tracing.

Availability

For anyone interested in playing doom with ray tracing applied, the user has provided the source code and an updated playable version which can be found on GitHub.

Installation instructions are available at the link. In addition, it is possible to add the songs in high quality and DLSS to the patch.

Ray tracing in other games

User Sultim_t had also shared videos of ray tracing applied to other older games, such as half-life and Serious Sam The First Encounter. To access them, simply enter the user channel. Check out the gameplay below half-life with running with technology.

Via: Wccftech Source: sultim_t