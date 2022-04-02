Viih Tube makes a sequence of stories talking about his relationship with Rodrigo Mussi

Clarifying his close proximity to Rodrigo Mussi, Viih Tube makes a sequence of stories

This Thursday, Rodrigo Mussi (36) had a car accident! The former participant BBB 22 was thrown out of the vehicle, suffered head trauma and underwent surgery at Hospital de Clínicas de São Paulo.

Following everything closely, the influencer Viih Tube (21) gives full support to the family and even helps to control the ex-BBB’s social networks. The two approached after the departure of the paulistano from BBB 22 and even exchanged kisses during the Lollapalooza festival.

Seeing all this help from the ex-sister and not having so much knowledge of the great friendship of the two, the internet started to question her about it. On Friday night, Vitória made a sequence of stories clarifying this situation.

Viih Tube talks about his relationship with Rodrigo Mussi

Reinforcing that the commercial manager is recovering from the surgery, Viih Tube explained that the friendship between the two is not new, but since he left the BBB.

The influencer also said that Rodrigo always trusted her a lot and, therefore, ended up supporting his family, helping in any way he could.

He ended by asking for a chain of prayers for the ex-BBB’s life and revealed that any other information, he will post together with his family on his Instagram.

Check out the audience reaction

viih tube is with rodrigo’s family at the hospital supporting his family and there are comments from people saying that she is doing it for fame. Of course, the girl has 22 million followers, but she needs fame at a time like this. the internet is so toxic oh my god — Bianca ˢᶜᶦ 🧜🏻‍♀️✨ (@sci_bia) April 1, 2022