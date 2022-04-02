War in Ukraine: Evidence points to war crimes on road near Kiev

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on War in Ukraine: Evidence points to war crimes on road near Kiev 8 Views

Soldier standing next to car and body (not shown in image

Credit, Jeremy Bowen

photo caption,

There are bodies and burnt-out cars strewn across this stretch of the E-40 highway in Ukraine.

Footage of Russian troops shooting a man with his hands up on a road outside Kiev in early March was shared around the world.

Now, the Russians have been expelled from this region, and the BBC’s Jeremy Bowen has checked out the dire consequences of their brief occupation.

Warning: This report has reports that may be considered disturbing.

We counted 13 bodies on a terrifying stretch of road just over 180 meters long, between Mria and Myla, villages whose Ukrainian names translate to “Dream” and “Dear.”

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Covid divides Shanghai – 01/04/2022 – World

This is the edition of the China, middle land newsletter. Do you want to receive …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved