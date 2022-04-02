War in Ukraine: Evidence points to war crimes on road near Kiev

2 hours ago

Credit, Jeremy Bowen photo caption, There are bodies and burnt-out cars strewn across this stretch of the E-40 highway in Ukraine.

Footage of Russian troops shooting a man with his hands up on a road outside Kiev in early March was shared around the world.

Now, the Russians have been expelled from this region, and the BBC’s Jeremy Bowen has checked out the dire consequences of their brief occupation.

Warning: This report has reports that may be considered disturbing.

We counted 13 bodies on a terrifying stretch of road just over 180 meters long, between Mria and Myla, villages whose Ukrainian names translate to “Dream” and “Dear.”

Two of the dead were confirmed to be Ukrainian civilians who were murdered by the Russians.

The others have not yet been identified — they lie where they were killed — but only two are wearing traditional Ukrainian military uniforms.

Our BBC team was able to reach the site, on the E-40 highway outside Kiev, because Ukrainian forces had taken this area just 10 hours earlier.

The marks of fighting and heavy bombing were everywhere. Gas stations and a hotel known for its spa and restaurant were in ruins. Bullet holes and craters lined both roads.

Ukrainian troops changing a tire in the ruins of a roadside workshop said the Russians were about 4 km away and that they had withdrawn their men and armored vehicles after hard fighting, which lasted several days, in the early morning hours. .

Attention: strong image below

Left behind amidst the desolate landscape were the bodies, and a host of questions and concerns about who they were and how they died.

Credit, Kathy Long photo caption, The BBC saw several bodies along this stretch of highway, hours after Russian forces were driven out of the area.

Some answers already exist, in the case of a couple who were killed by the Russians and whose bodies were left to decompose on March 7. His rusty, splintered car is on the road beside one of the gas stations, reduced to a carcass by the fire.

Beside him are the scorched and twisted remains of a body that can only be recognized as that of a man. A wedding ring is still on the corpse’s finger. Stretched out inside the car’s shell is what remains of a woman’s incinerated body, her mouth open in what appears to be a scream.

Their death was filmed by a Ukrainian drone on March 7, operated by the Bugatti Territorial Defense unit. The unit released the video, which was republished by news outlets around the world. It caused outrage because it showed the cold-blooded murder of a man who had raised his arms to show he was harmless, making the classic gesture of surrender.

The bodies, the BBC discovered in an investigation, are those of Maksim Iowenko and his wife, Ksjena. They were part of a convoy of 10 civilian vehicles trying to escape the Russians and reach Kiev.

Credit, supplied photo caption, Ksjena and Maksim Iowenko were civilians and should have been protected

As they drove down the road, they spotted a Russian tank at the ready, entrenched on the side of the road. Video of the drone shows that it was clearly marked with the letter V, one of the identifying elements used by the Russian military. The other cars quickly made a U-turn and drove away at high speed. But Maksim’s car stopped, probably because it was hit.

As soon as the car stopped, Maksim got out and raised his hands. In a matter of seconds, he was shot dead. His wife was killed in the car. Also in the car were the couple’s six-year-old son and the elderly mother of one of Maksim’s friends. Both survived and were eventually released by Russian soldiers.

They were found walking back down the road, and the woman told the family that Maksim was screaming that there was a child in the car when he was killed. Both survivors, according to the Bugatti Drone Unit, are safe now, but deeply traumatized.

Attention: strong images below

The car is now burned, but it wasn’t on fire after the attack. One hypothesis is that the bodies and the car were set on fire by the Russians to destroy evidence of what they had done. The Bugatti Unit sent the drone video to Ukrainian authorities and the London Metropolitan Police.

More burned cars and bodies can be seen on the road for the next few hundred meters. No video has appeared to show what happened. A plausible hypothesis for any investigation would be that the other dead people were murdered by tank members or other Russian soldiers.

Credit, Jeremy Bowen photo caption, Some of the evidence the BBC has gathered is too disturbing to show in full. In this image, a dead man was covered in tires

Credit, Jeremy Bowen photo caption, Here a Ukrainian soldier points to a mound of charred human remains next to a burned-out vehicle.

Attempts were made to destroy the other bodies. Some were left to rot where they were killed. But other corpses were piled up and surrounded by tires. Charred clothing indicates that attempts were made to set fire to them. Tires are flammable and must have been placed there as a catalyst.

‘Chaotic Camp’

The place where the tank was entrenched has a clear arc of fire across the area where the 13 bodies are. The tank drove away, but debris was left behind by his men, including Russian army ration packets. In the nearby forest, there is at least one other tank, which was burned after being hit by an anti-tank missile.

A Ukrainian soldier showed a wallet he had found in the tank. In it were Russian identity documents, ruble notes and Belarusian copper coins. The main offensive northwest of Kiev came from invaders who crossed the border into Moscow’s ally Belarus.

Next to the destroyed tank are the remains of a chaotic encampment, with trenches, chairs and a long table littered with the remains of food and drink. It’s all surrounded by huge piles of garbage, spoiled food and empty liquor bottles. Ukrainian soldiers said gas station stores were looted.

photo caption, Remains of an abandoned Russian camp – soldiers reportedly looted gas stations

Next to the table is a huge pair of chain-cutting pliers. Piles of unburied rubbish scattered in a forward position are usually a sign of unruly soldiers.

We decided to drive another two or three kilometers down the road after Ukrainian soldiers said more Russian armor had been destroyed.

In a small village, there was a Russian tank and two damaged and burned armored personnel carriers. Some of the wreckage was still smoking. The force of the gun that destroyed the tank blew up its turret and main gun, which were upside down and half-buried in a crater about 14 meters away.

In the forests on either side of the road, Ukrainian soldiers were digging fox holes and trenches with shovels. Others were on patrol. It was too early to say whether the Russians were gone for good or would come back.

What is clear, however, is that Russian forces, under continued pressure from Ukrainian soldiers, were forced to cede strategic territory around Kiev. Each time they retreat, the Ukrainian capital and its people are a little safer.

As the Russians leave, more evidence is likely to emerge that civilians were murdered — backing up the many stories of such incidents.

The frightening scenes on the road were more than simply the horrific deaths of human beings who became victims of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine. It is also a crime scene, with evidence that must be collected and preserved for an investigation once this war is over.

Under the laws of war, civilians must be protected, and when they are killed in disregard of these laws, their deaths amount to war crimes.