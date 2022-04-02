Warzone will have Brazilian operator of “Smoking Cobras”

A new operator is on the way for Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard and he is Brazilian. Gustavo dos Santos will be available in games from April 2nd, as one of the new features of Season 2 Reloaded. The agent is described as “a playboy turned national hero”.

He is part of the Yeti Task Force and on a trip to France, he met a resistance agent and learned about Germany’s secret plans for Brazil. Risking his own life, he returned to our country and joined the “Smoking Cobras”, the Brazilian Expeditionary Force.

He prefers to use CCD weaponry, especially the prototypical Armawar 43 that he learned to master during his time in the Mediterranean. The only thing sharper than your wits is your deadly accuracy with all your weaponry.

In addition to Gustavo dos Santos, Warzone and Vanguard Season 2 Reloaded will feature Snoop Dogg. However, the rapper will only be present in the games from the 19th of April.

