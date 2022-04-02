“We can arrest him”; Oscar Producer Says Will Smith Nearly Was Arrested By Police For Slapping Chris Rock

the slap of Will Smith in Chris Rock during the ceremony of Oscars 2022, which took place last Sunday (27), gained a new chapter. In an interview with ABC’s Good Morning America, Will Packer said that the star of King Richard: Raising Champions was almost arrested at the time.

Oscar producer Packer explained that the Los Angeles Police Department just didn’t ‘arrest’ Jada Pinkett Smith for Chris’ refusal. “This is an absolute fact. The police made it clear: ‘We’ll do whatever you want us to do, and one of the options we have is to arrest you right now'”he declared.

“I said, ‘Did he really hit you?’ And he looked at me and said, ‘I just got punched by Muhammad Ali.’ He was taking it as a joke, but I could tell he was still in shock. I made it clear that we would do whatever he wanted. The police spoke to Chris about his rights and said it was an attack. ‘We can go get him right now. You can press charges and we can arrest you.’ They put the options on the table, but Chris discarded them all.“, concluded Will Packer.

Understand the ‘bullshit’

During the Oscars ceremony, Chris made a joke about Jada’s bald spot, who has alopecia, considered an autoimmune disease. The comedian said he couldn’t wait to see the artist in “GI Jane 2”, in reference to the film starring Demi Moore. In the sequence, Will took the stage and slapped the comedian.