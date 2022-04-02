What is nausea? Understand the symptom and what remedy relieves

Nausea (or motion sickness) is a symptom characterized by an unpleasant feeling of wanting to vomit, which may appear associated with cold sweat, excessive salivation, altered taste, dizziness, lack of appetite and abdominal pain.

Although something directly connected to the stomach appears, it is a reaction controlled by the brain, more specifically by the so-called “vomiting center”.

Most of the time, the symptom arises when this brain region is stimulated due to some physical disease, and there are hundreds of possibilities, such as viruses or bacterial infections, labyrinthitis, metabolic changes (diabetes), reflux, ulcer, inflammatory disease. intestinal, pancreatitis, biliary colic, among others.

“Anything that causes pain or changes in the motor coordination of the digestive tract can generate a stimulus in the vomiting center through nerve fibers that communicate with the brain”, says Decio Chinzon, a doctor in gastroenterology from USP (University of São Paulo) , assistant physician at the Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, USP and head of the Gastrology Service at Dasa.

Nausea can also arise as a defense mechanism (so-called physiological nausea), when the body identifies a substance that is harmful or toxic to the body. For example, when we eat some spoiled food or consume too much alcohol. In such cases, the symptom arises to prevent digestion from proceeding.

“The brain closes the transit of the stomach contents, blocking its access to the intestine, then a reverse flow and the symptom of nausea begin in order to generate vomiting”, explains Gabriel Novaes de Rezende Batistella, neurologist and neuro-oncologist at Escola Paulista of Medicine at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) and a member of the Society for Neuro-Oncology Latin America.

Motion sickness is another common condition for some people on means of transport such as boats or buses. And it happens because the movement acts on the balance center and ends up stimulating that specific region of the brain. The same is true for children who cough until they induce vomiting, as they are nearby areas in the brain.

When is nausea a warning sign?

Sickness is not something to worry about if it happens occasionally and you have other associated symptoms such as diarrhea in the face of a virus. On the other hand, if the frequency makes it impossible to have adequate water and food intake during the day, a doctor should be consulted to prescribe the best medication to block this brain reaction while the underlying disease is investigated. Otherwise, the patient is at risk of dehydration, something that can even affect other systems.

If it is a more aggressive and recurrent symptom, the specialist may investigate neurological diseases such as tumors, stroke (stroke) or even a picture of multiple sclerosis. “This is pathological nausea, which can persist even with medication to stop,” explains Batistella.

Image: iStock

Chemotherapeutic patients or patients who have undergone surgery also tend to experience nausea due to the action of the substances used in the procedures and need to be medicated so that they do not become debilitated.

In pregnant women, nausea is common in the first three months of pregnancy due to hormonal changes, but if it persists after this period, it indicates a condition of hyperemesis gravidarum.

“The pregnant woman vomits so much that she can dehydrate to the point of reducing blood flow to the fetus and having fainting. To avoid this situation, the woman needs to be treated”, warns the neurologist.

How to relieve nausea?

There are several types of antiemetic drugs, some have central action, others peripheral, which may be prescribed after a medical evaluation and according to each cause.

Ondansetron and metoclopramide, for example, act directly on the vomiting center. Dimenhydrinate, in addition to acting on the brain, improves labyrinthitis, which leads to nausea. The doctor may still analyze the use of corticosteroids to treat the symptom.

In recurrent cases, emotional disorders such as anxiety, depression or excess stress should also be evaluated, which can even cause cyclic vomiting syndrome, in which the person has constant episodes.

“Eating disorders in which the patient induces nausea such as anorexia and bulimia should also be investigated”, comments Batistella.

Vomiting without nausea is not normal

This is a classic indication of meningitis (inflammations of the meninges – membranes that surround the central nervous system), situations in which the pressure inside the head increases or the ability of our brain to absorb cerebrospinal fluid increases.

Meningitis can be caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi and even medications, and treatment varies according to the cause and involves medications to relieve symptoms.

Is there a home remedy to stop nausea?

Image: iStock

Some non-drug techniques seem to help inhibit milder nausea, although they are not proven.

They consist of drinking very cold water or sucking on ice, keeping your face in the wind or chewing a little piece of ginger.