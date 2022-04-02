WhatsApp may release super-desired transfer feature by users

The latest news from Whatsapp will please almost all messenger users. It is about the fact that the platform is testing the possibility of allowing the sending files up to 2GB in sizewhich is currently not allowed, as the limit is currently 100 MB.

It is seeking improvements and trying to reduce the evasion of users to the competing messenger, Telegram, that WhatsApp has invested heavily in resources. Remembering that the Telegram already has this feature of sending files up to 2GB since 2020, so the lack of this possibility was something that was already causing discomfort to users of Meta messenger.

Feature is available in its beta version

The news was announced by the WABetaInfo website – which is always on the lookout for any feature made available for testing on the platform -, which realized that this feature was already available in the beta version of the iOS application.

What is known so far is that the novelty is only available to our Argentine “brothers”, and according to a WhatsApp statement and as reported by La Nación, Argentina was the country chosen by the number of active users there, since which is much smaller than here.

However, although only Argentines who are testing the beta version of the application – for Android, iOS and desktop, which makes this feature available – can send large files, anyone in the world can receive them.

The increase in file sharing size will allow users to finally stop having to store a file in the cloud, and send the file access link, which for many, will be very useful.

The feature, as it is in the testing phase, does not yet have a forecast of when it will be launched for all users, but the expectation is that it will not take long.