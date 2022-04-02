Why the Pope apologized to indigenous people after the discovery of the bodies of thousands of missing children in Canada | World

Pope Francis apologized on Friday for the tragedy of violence carried out over decades in Catholic boarding schools for indigenous people in Canada and expressed his desire to travel to the country at the end of July.

“I ask God’s forgiveness and I join my fellow Canadian bishops in apologizing,” Francis declared at an audience at the Vatican. He invited representatives of the Metis, Inuit and First Nation Canadian Native Peoples to an audience at the headquarters of the Catholic Church.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Pope Francis’ apology a “step forward” but said there was still a long way to go to correct the Church’s “historical mistakes”.

There were about 130 boarding schools for Indigenous children in Canada. In the photo, the facade of Kamloops

“Today’s apology is a step forward in recognizing the truth about our past to correct historical wrongs, but there is still work to be done,” Trudeau said.

“We hope he will come to Canada to apologize in person,” he said.

“Canada’s history will forever be tainted by the tragic reality of the boarding school system,” Trudeau said in a statement, noting that alumni, their families and communities continue to feel its impact.

“We cannot separate the legacy of the boarding school system from the institutions that created, maintained and operated it, including the government of Canada and the Catholic Church,” he said.

“As a country, we must never forget the unthinkable tragedies that occurred, and we must honor the children who disappeared and never returned home.”

Image taken on May 30, 2021 shows shoes line up along the centuries-old flame of Parliament, Canada, in memory of the 215 children whose remains were found on the grounds of a former boarding school for Indians in Kamloops, British Columbia

Comprised of 32 representatives of indigenous peoples and Canadian bishops, the delegations reported to the Pope the testimonies of the survivors.

With the visit, billed as “historic”, they were hoping to get an apology from Francis for the tragedy of boarding schools run by the Catholic and Anglican churches.

Through the voices of the indigenous people, “I received, with great sadness in my heart, the reports of suffering, deprivation, discriminatory treatment and various forms of abuse suffered by many of you, especially in boarding schools”, declared the 85-year-old pontiff.

The Pope also expressed his desire to travel to Canada at the end of July to convey his “closeness” to indigenous peoples.

“I would like to be with you this year for the celebration of Santa Ana on July 26th,” he declared.

“The pope’s words were necessary, and I thank him deeply. Now, I hope he will come to Canada so that he can offer his sincere apologies directly to our survivors and their families,” declared the president of the National Council of Métis, Cassidy Caron, after the meeting.

‘Ideological colonization’

The discovery of hundreds of unmarked children’s graves in recent months has shaken Canada, with many survivors expecting a blunt gesture from the pope. The Catholic Church of Canada issued a formal apology to Indigenous Peoples last September.

Between the late 19th century and the 1980s, nearly 150,000 Indigenous, Métis and Eskimo children were forcibly recruited from 139 boarding schools in Canada. The minors were separated from their families, their language and their culture.

Thousands of children died

Authorities put the number of children killed at between 4,000 and 6,000, most from malnutrition, disease, or neglect, in what the Committee for Truth and Reconciliation called “cultural genocide,” according to a 2015 report. Others were physically or sexually abused.

In the last year, more than 1,300 unmarked graves were found in the former boarding schools, and the search continues across the country.

The Canadian delegations were hoping to discuss with the Argentine pope, who has made the defense of minorities one of the priorities of his pontificate, the “impact of colonialism” on indigenous peoples.

Photo of one of the boarding schools for indigenous children in Canada

In this sense, Francis highlighted, this Friday, the “drama of uprooting”, denouncing that “the current that transmitted knowledge and ways of life, in harmony with the territory, was broken with colonization”.

Colonization “snatched many of you from your vital surroundings and tried to form them into another mentality”, he highlighted, before criticizing the “ideological colonization” and the “assimilation action”, of which so many “children were victims”.