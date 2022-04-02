Will Smith announces that he has left the Academy; what does it mean?

Will Smith shared a statement announcing that he is no longer a member of the Academy of Film and Art. The artist slapped him at the Oscars ceremony in Chris Rock last Sunday (27).

“I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful and inexcusable,” said the Best Actor Oscar winner for “King Richard.”

“I have betrayed the trust of the Academy. I have deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”

Will Smith’s resignation means he can no longer vote for the Oscars. The actor will continue to have access to exhibitions and events held by the organization.

The Academy points out that he “can still be nominated for future awards and participate in future ceremonies” — You don’t have to be a member to be chosen in one of the categories present at the Oscars.

There is also no risk of Smith losing the award received at the ceremony on Sunday (27). The Los Angeles Times newspaper confirms that, according to the rules, the actor keeps the statuette he won.

Will Smith could still be punished

According to the LA Times, the Academy’s formal review of the assault case will continue. Will Smith could be punished even if he leaves the organization.

The Academy’s criteria are broad and the punishment will be announced on April 18. Among the possible penalties, the actor may temporarily or permanently stop participating in the organization’s events and awards.

He can also be punished with the loss of eligibility. Therefore, he cannot be chosen by the directors to receive awards. This measure can also be permanent or temporary.

Trustees may also opt for temporary or permanent loss of eligibility to maintain Academy services and volunteer functions.

The artist may also be subject to other sanctions that the Academy, in its sole discretion, may deem appropriate.