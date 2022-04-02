Will Smith leaves the Academy after slapping Chris Rock

Will Smith is no longer a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In a statement released today, the actor resigned as a member of the organization responsible for the Oscars. On Sunday (27), he slapped comedian Chris Rock live after a joke about his wife.

The Academy went so far as to say that Will Smith refused to leave the event and that he had initiated “disciplinary proceedings” – possible punishments would include “suspension, expulsion or other sanctions permitted by statutes and standards of conduct”. However, the actor decided to leave the organization before the conclusion of the case.

I have responded directly to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice and will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards were shocking, painful and unforgivable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, everyone present and the global audience back home. Will Smith said in a note.

The actor’s statement continues: “I have betrayed the trust of the Academy. I have deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their accomplishments. and allow the Academy to return to the amazing work it does to support creativity and art in film. Therefore, I am resigning from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and will accept whatever other consequences the Board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that we never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

What does that mean? Outside the Academy, Will Smith will not be able to access exhibitions and events held by the organization; or vote for the Oscars. However, he could still be nominated for the award — as not being a member is not a requirement to enter the race — and, until the final decision by the Academy’s top brass, he won’t miss out on the Oscar for best actor for his role in “King. Richard: Creating Champions”.

It is worth mentioning that the actor can still be punished, if the Academy deems it necessary when evaluating the aggression. According to the LA Times, penalties can include:

Private or public reprimand

Temporary or permanent loss of privileges to participate in Academy events or activities — which he has already lost upon leaving the Academy

Temporary or permanent loss of eligibility to receive, maintain or revoke Academy Awards and Honors

Temporary or permanent loss of eligibility to maintain Academy services and volunteer functions.

Other sanctions that the Academy, in its sole discretion, may deem appropriate.