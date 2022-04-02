Will Smith Resigns From Academy After Slapping Chris Rock At Oscars 2022

Will Smith has announced his departure from the Hollywood Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The decision was taken after the actor slapped Chris Rock in the face during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

“I am resigning from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and will accept any other consequences the Board deems appropriate,” the actor, who was a member of the Academy, said in a statement sent to Variety magazine.

“I have betrayed the trust of the Academy. I have deprived other nominees and winners of the opportunity to celebrate and be commended for their outstanding work. I am heartbroken […] The list of who I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and family, everyone in attendance and the audience at home.”





In the statement, Will Smith cited co-workers and Oscar winners and apologized for the attitude that, according to him, detracted from the main attention of the awards.

“I want to put the focus back on who deserves attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the great work it does to support creativity and art in film. Change takes time, and I’m committed to doing the work necessary to ensure may I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”



