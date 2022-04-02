Will Smith resigns from the Academy after slapping Chris Rock – 01/04/2022 – Illustrated

Will Smith resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday after the institution opened disciplinary proceedings against the actor.

In a statement to the committee, as reported by Variety, the actor anticipated his decision to leave the Academy and says he “accepts any other consequences” that the board deems appropriate. “My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful and unforgivable.”

Outside of the Academy, Smith can no longer vote for the Oscars, but he can still be nominated for future Academy Awards, attend ceremonies and keep the statuette he won.

In the text, the actor awarded at the time for his performance in “King Richard: Raising Champions”, says that he hurt not only the comedian, but also his family, friends, loved ones and the entire audience. “I have betrayed the trust of the Academy,” he wrote. “I have deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”

He also says that he would like to give the spotlight back to the winners on the night, and not his aggressive attitude. He concludes by stating that “change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason”.

“We have received and accept the immediate resignation of Mr Will Smith from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences,” the organization responded in a statement. “We will continue to advance our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s standards of conduct, ahead of our next board meeting, scheduled for April 18.”

Celebrities were divided over the joke that Rock made with the baldness of Will Smith’s wife, caused by an autoimmune disease, at the time, defending the actor’s position, sometimes the comedian’s freedom of expression.

In addition to the Academy’s investigation, Oscar producer Will Packer said in an interview with Good Morning America that LAPD officers were ready to arrest the actor if the comedian had filed a complaint after the slap.