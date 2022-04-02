Will Smith resigns from the Academy Awards, says he ‘betrayed the trust’ of the institution | Movie theater

“I have responded directly to the Academy’s disciplinary hearing notice and will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful and unforgivable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris (Rock), his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, everyone in attendance and the global audience at home,” the actor said in a statement sent to Variety magazine.

“I have betrayed the trust of the Academy. I have deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their accomplishments and allow the Academy to come back.” to the incredible work you do to support creativity and art in film. Therefore, I am resigning from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and will accept whatever other consequences the Board deems appropriate. Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that you never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

Since the awards, in which Will won the Oscar for best actor for “King Richard: Raising Champions”, the institution has opened disciplinary proceedings against the actor, who could have been expelled, suspended or otherwise punished.

On Monday (28), after apologizing to the Academy during his acceptance speech at the awards, Will also apologized to Rock.