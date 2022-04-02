Windows 11 loses position as the fastest growing system in the world

Since its release, Windows 11 has held the top spot in Microsoft’s fastest-growing operating system rankings. This is an expected move, after all, users are starting to migrate from the old versions to the new one. As of March 2022, however, market share appears to have stagnated compared to February.

From one month to another, Windows 11 went from 19.3% to 19.4% of PCs analyzed. This makes the software the third most used, behind Windows 10 in versions 21H2 and 21H1, in the first and second position, respectively.

Windows 11 is the third most popular among the systems analyzed (Image: Playback/AdDuplex)

In the current month, Windows 10 version 21H2 has seen good growth and has become Microsoft’s most used distribution; today, 28.5% of Windows PCs are on it, up 7.5 percentage points from February. Windows 10 version 21H1 dropped to second place with 26.5% of machines analyzed.

The explosive growth of the latest version of Windows 10 is related to the end of support for 20H2 in May. Microsoft started automatically updating PCs with older versions, so they jumped straight to the recent build. As usual, the manufacturer delivers major tweaks in these biannual updates, so the difference between Windows 10 20H2 and 21H2 is quite considerable in terms of features, security, and utilities.

How the search was done

This data was collected on March 29 by AdDuplex, a digital advertising company that has an API compatible with around 5,000 apps. The company did not disclose the sample size, but estimates point to around 60,000 PCs analyzed. Although this is a relatively small group, it is interesting to note the growth and decline trends of specific versions of Windows.

AdDuplex has also updated its historical data to show the evolution of usage. This stagnation of Windows 11 is something that has not been noticed for a long time, a very unusual behavior. This may have been caused by the fact that the new system was released around the same time as Win 10 version 21H2, which made many people prefer to stay on the stable system rather than facing something entirely new.

Year-over-year evolution shows the rise and fall of Windows versions (Image: Reproduction/AdDuplex)

It is also worth remembering that Windows 11’s minimum requirements are higher than its predecessor, and Microsoft’s constant threats in this regard do not help. Also, many software designed for Windows 10 still doesn’t work on the successor, so certain companies recommend against migrating.

It is likely that the constant updates and bug fixes give an image of more confidence about the system. New devices should reach the market with the embedded system, an important fact to popularize access. More news about Windows 11 should come out at Microsoft Build 2022.

Source: AdDuplex