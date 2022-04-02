Woman hospitalized after vibrator stuck in rectum: “I panicked”

A woman was rushed to hospital after a 20cm vibrator became stuck in her rectum. “The rectum is designed to keep feces out of the anus area. If someone puts anything beyond that part, it will be sucked towards the intestine,” said the surgeon who treated the woman.



Image: reproduction

A woman has been rushed to hospital after a 8-inch vibrator got stuck in her rectal area during a masturbation session. The story was recently revealed on the British channel’s “Stuck” program. Quest Red.

In the interview, Brittany, a resident of Alabama (USA), admitted that she has been dealing with sex addiction since 2019, when she got out of a relationship. From then on, she started to frequently use different types of sex toys to discover new ways to get pleasure – what she didn’t imagine is that, in a rare case, she ended up in the hospital.

On an erotic products website, Brittany found a large vibrator and became interested in the object. “I ordered a blue vibrator, shaped like spheres”, she reported. The object increases in size with each sphere.

“I was so excited when I got it in the mail and thought, ‘Oh I’m ready, I’m going to take a shower before I have fun’”she said.

“To make it more exciting, I added a lot of lube and many times my hands couldn’t handle it because it entered my anus so easily that I had to drop it into my rectum. I thought he would be able to slide out, but he didn’t”revealed the American.

According to Brittany, the vibrator was literally sucked into her rectum and she had a hard time getting it back. So much so that she was startled as soon as she felt the object slide deeper and deeper into her body. “I panicked for about 20 minutes”she admitted, who also felt him vibrate inside her.

When she realized she had lost control of the situation, Brittany called emergency services and was sent to see Surgeon General Dr. George Crawford, who, in the TV show interview, confessed that he was quite surprised by what had happened to the woman.

On the other hand, he also explained that the incident occurred because the object was in an area suitable for suction.

“The rectum is designed to keep stool out of the anus area. If someone puts something beyond that part, it will be sucked towards the intestines.”said the surgeon.

The program also aired an X-ray exam, with which Dr. Crawford was able to locate the vibrator near the colon. According to him, Brittany was lucky the object did not cause bleeding, injuries or any serious damage to the organs.

The removal procedure featured the use of a pair of thin metal tweezers to pull the vibrator out of Brittany’s body.

According to Crawford, the operation was not complex, but he cautioned that sexual play needs to be done with care, as a more serious accident could end up with the vibrator piercing the rectal wall.

“If this happens, the individual may have a hole in the rectum and the stool or whatever is in there may go into the rest of the abdomen.”said Crawford.

with information from Uol

