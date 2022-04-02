Woman is hospitalized with vibrator stuck in her rectum: “I panicked”

An American woman went through a frightening situation when she used a vibrator with suction in her anus. Brittany, 28, recounted the entire drama in an interview with Stuck.

Addicted to sex since 2019, she decided to buy a sex toy online. Excited with the new acquisition, the young woman says that she used a lot of lubricant in the sex toy, and then, the worst happened: “My hands couldn’t handle it, because it entered my anus so easily, that I had to release it into the straight. I thought I would be able to slide out, but it didn’t,” she described her.

20 minutes of panic

After 20 minutes of panic, Brittany called emergency services and was taken to the hospital to have the vibrator removed. To the US program, surgeon George Crawford explained that the type of toy she introduced also has a suction function: “The rectum is designed to keep stool out of the anus region. If someone puts something beyond that part, it will be sucked towards the gut,” he explained.

According to the specialist, the procedure to remove the object was simple and used two metal tweezers. He stated that there were no bleeding injuries and so no further procedure was needed.

care and alert

Specialist George Crawford took advantage of Brittany’s story to warn people to be careful when using sex toys. Care must be taken and use only in the indicated regions.