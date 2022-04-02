

On March 31 we have the World Bipolar Disorder Day, a date celebrated on the same day as the birthday of the painter Vincent Van Gogh, who was diagnosed as a possible carrier of Bipolar Affective Disorder. The purpose of the date is to draw society’s attention to issues related to existing paradigms of the disease. It seeks with social discussions to remove stigmas through information for the population. Through education and reflection on the care conditions required in the struggle of service users, family members and professionals, the date is representative and important for society to think about new ways of caring and generating access to services in a comprehensive way, with quality. In this way, we will discuss an important article on the subject, written in 2017, by Bosaipo et al. (2017) which aimed to review the literature on historical, epidemiological and etiological aspects of Bipolar Disorder.

Definition

The authors define Bipolar disorder through other studies, clarifying that it was originally called “manic-depressive insanity”, being a severe mood change, with symptoms divided into periods of high mood and depression of mood. Opposite affective experiences still have periods of remission of symptoms. They clarify that according to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM5) there is type I of the disease, where the elevation of mood is severe. We call this elevation “Mania”, and type II, in which the elevation of mood is milder, we call it “hypomania”. There is still the possibility of having mixed characteristics, characterized by the concomitant occurrence of manic and depressive symptoms. They also consider a cyclothymic condition, which is the alternation between a hypomanic and depressive condition over at least two years in adults and one year in children.

Understanding mood swings makes it easier for us to perform care and understand the signs and symptoms. In addition to the episodes mentioned, there is a new concept under construction for healthcare practices, which is the bipolar spectrum, which includes people with severe recurrent depression, such as classic unipolar depression and major depression. However, they have a family history of Bipolar disorder or Mania caused by the use of antidepressants. Below we can see the table created by the authors to signify the relationship between mood and episodes related to illness.

The author reveals elements of history that are important for understanding the disease and draws attention when he reveals epidemiology that the World Health Organization considers that 30 million people worldwide have the disease, placing it among the major causes of disability. He presents a study that references the prevalence rate in São Paulo with annual data of 0.5% and 1.0% considering the lifetime. That affects men and women differently. TB-I and Sub rates are more often linked to men while TB-II is higher for women. Behavior that is related to psychosis, always more frequent in men. Usually the disease begins in the young adult phase, above 25 years we have the highest incidence of the disease.

As for the characterization of the disease, high or irritable mood is classified as mania or hypomania according to the severity and presence of psychosis. In mania, the episode lasts at least two weeks, while in hypomania, the arousal picture lasts for only 4 days on average. The presence of psychotic symptoms is always related to the severity of the illness. At the opposite pole, cases of depression in Bipolar Disorder, also called major depressive episode, are depressed mood with anhedonia in day-to-day activities for a period longer than two weeks. Presenting changes in appetite and weight, sleep disorders, decreased energy, feelings of guilt, anger, suicidal thoughts, difficulty in relating and in daily activities.

As for the clinical course of the disease, it is quite varied according to the authors. They reveal that the average age of the first episode of TB-I is 18 years old, while for TB-II it is around 25 years old. The first manic symptoms are sexual or social disinhibition in late adulthood and may indicate the existence of other medical conditions. Even the clinical picture being the alternation of mood depression is more common and persistent. This situation complicates the diagnosis of TB-II, 12% of patients with an initial diagnosis of major depressive disorder are reclassified with TB-II. Other types of Bipolar Disorders found in the literature, such as the clicothymic course, have a more cyclical and expected alternation between hypomania and dysthymia, in relation to the specifier with rapid cycling, a modality in which the cycling between mania and depressive symptoms is faster and more abrupt. Below we can see an illustrative chart of the authors:

The treatment is described by the authors as aiming to reduce symptoms, thus achieving remission. Neuroimaging and experimental studies allow associating symptoms of Bipolar Disorder with theoretically dysfunctional neural circuits. The hypothesis is that in depressive episodes there is a decrease in serotonergic, dopaminergic and noradrenergic neurotransmission, while in mania the system would be linked to the orbitofrontal cortex. In the latter case, the authors do not provide many explanations regarding neurotransmission. Based on studies, the authors present that the first choice pharmacotherapy for the management of acute manic episodes would be lithium, divalproex and atypical antipiscotics (olanzapine, risperidone, quetiapine, aripriprazole, ziprasidone, asenapine and paliperidone. drugs, carbamazepine and haloperidol would be effective, Gabapentin and iamotriginae and topiamate would not be indicated.

As for the treatment of acute depressive episodes, the literature shows that lithium, iamotrigine and quetiapine as monotherapy or combined with the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRI) class are beneficial. In addition, SSRI is also associated with olanzapine, lithium or divalproex, combined with bupropion. Divlproex or lurasidone monotherapy was characterized as a second-line treatment, as was the combination of quetiapine with SSRI, among other associations. Gabapentin, aripiprazole, and aziprazidone alone, or adjunctive treatment with ziprazidone or levetiracetam have not been recommended in the treatment of depression. The use of antidepressants in BD is still a controversial area according to studies. Randomized study showed efficacy of these drugs compared to placebo.

Psychosocial interventions appear in studies having an important role along with pharmacotherapy. Psychoeducation and behavioral psychotherapy also have beneficial effects in the acute treatment of depression and in the maintenance of TB, reducing the number of relapses of stability conditions, decreased mood fluctuation and the need for medication and hospitalizations. It improves the relationship with the treatment, being an essential aspect for the management. The authors present that studies in children and adolescents have mostly acute symptoms of mania or mixed. And currently, the same managements are used as those performed in adults, and caution should be maintained in younger patients, since the treatment may not be effective.

The study reveals in relation to the prognosis that most patients recover from the first episode of mood, with relapses between 5 and 7 years (80%). In a period of 20 years, many patients have more than 3 episodes. The patient’s age and symptom severity are related to the fluctuation of the disease. People with Bipolar II Disorder are more likely to return to their previous level of social functioning. Mood episodes may be associated with worsening of the condition. The stigma against the disease was pointed out as one of the problems that these patients experience. In studies, BD is seen by society more positively than schizophrenia, but still has moderate to high stigma. Early diagnoses improve the prognosis and the effectiveness of treatment is related to rapid treatment. Many patients live a full and successful life, needing to understand the disease and knowing the risks of relapse.

Final message

The study ends by reporting that there are misdiagnoses, with major depressive disorder being the initial diagnosis, with no investigation of manic episodes. Being very harmful to treatment that differs in nature. The study drew attention to clinical features to demystify iatrogenic care. It reveals that other studies should be carried out so that there is more scientific information on the subject. This study was chosen to be discussed on World Bipolar Disorder Day, as it is a study that provides valuable information about the pathophysiology of the disease and its treatment. It is hoped that the review can help professionals, users and family members who seek better information on the subject. It is also expected that the stigma to this user will decrease and that society will be able to have several discussions on the subject.

Doctoral student in Health Care Sciences (UFF), Master in Health Care Sciences (UFF) and Specialist in Psychosocial Care.