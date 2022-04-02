Xiaomi pronounces on allegation of app performance limitation

Update (04/01/2022) by LL

Like Samsung, Xiaomi has been accused of purposefully limiting the performance of some apps on its smartphones. The information is the result of Geekbench tests with the Mi 11 model, and this behavior will result in the exclusion of affected phones from the benchmarking tables. Xiaomi has decided to comment on the matter. The performance results of Xiaomi smartphones point to an alleged use of different “performance profiles” based on application identification.

















This would make gaming and benchmarking applications “full performance”, while potentially less demanding applications would be restricted to a throttled performance profile. However, in a statement sent to Android Police, the brand stated that its system is a little more sophisticated: Xiaomi applies temperature control strategies to ensure the best product experience, particularly with demanding applications commonly used for extended periods. On many of our devices, we offer 3 performance modes, allowing users to fine-tune the balance of performance and energy efficiency. […] At the system level, all optimizations related to application performance weigh many critical factors such as power consumption, performance, and thermal impact. Xiaomi has engaged in similar “optimizations” in the past, with the Xiaomi 11T Pro using different performance profiles for certain apps. A profile with faster acceleration was enabled for applications that the system read as games.

Geekbench considers this mechanism as a form of manipulation. Benchmark founder and president John Poole told Android Police that he intends to remove Xiaomi phones affected by “performance profiles” soon: It is disappointing to see another device manufacturer misleading consumers by reducing application performance but not benchmark performance. We are investigating which Xiaomi devices are affected and we expect to start removing Xiaomi devices from the Android Benchmark benchmark chart later this week. What is your opinion on this controversy? Tell in the comments!

Original text (03/28/2022) And now, Xiaomi?! Branded phones are also limiting app performance

After Samsung, now it’s time for Xiaomi to also be accused of limiting the performance of apps on its smartphones. The information was shared by Geekbench co-founder John Poole on his social media. According to the executive, smartphones of the Chinese brand are also cutting the performance of applications and a simple test was enough to find out. Poole renamed Geekbench to Fortnite and test results indicate a performance drop that reaches 30% in the single-core score, while in the multi-core the cut is 15%. The tests were carried out using the Mi 11.

















According to Poole, everything indicates that Xiaomi is limiting the performance of games only and the company hack system works based on app name. Renaming Geekbench to Genshin Impact also resulted in a drop in performance. For now, tests have not been carried out with other applications of daily use, such as messengers and social networks, for example. In any case, the fact that the Chinese manufacturer limits game performance should disappoint many Mi Fans. Xiaomi is very likely to use the same argument as Apple and Samsung: it is limiting performance to save battery. Therefore, the solution can also be the same: release an option for the user to disable this cut manually. So far, the Xiaomi did not comment about the subject. What do you think of Xiaomi’s attitude? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

