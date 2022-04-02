Xiaomi puts ultra-fast charger in cheaper phones | Cell phone

Xiaomi announced the version of the global Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus with an interesting novelty: for the first time, the Chinese manufacturer includes the ultra-fast charger in cell phones with a focus on cost-effectiveness. According to the company, the device can fully recharge in just 15 minutes.

HyperCharge technology, with the fastest charger on the planet, will be in the global smartphone model. It can be found at prices equivalent to R$1,755 in direct conversion. Xiaomi is preparing to launch the Redmi Note 11 line in Brazil next week, but it is unknown if the Pro Plus model will be presented at the event on April 6.

2 of 2 Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus has a 4,500 mAh battery — Photo: Disclosure / Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus has a 4,500 mAh battery — Photo: Disclosure / Xiaomi

📝 Are Xiaomi phones reliable? Opinion on the TechTudo Forum

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G has a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, FHD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080), 120 Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits maximum brightness.

The datasheet mentions the MediaTek Dimensity 920 chip, the same as seen in the recently launched Realme 9 Pro Plus. Customers can choose between 6GB or 8GB RAM. Storage ranges from 128GB to 256GB.

The photography system includes 108 MP main camera, 8 MP ultra wide and 2 MP telephoto/macro.

Another novelty is the option with 5G connectivity of the Redmi Note 11S generation. The Note 11S 5G, the simplest model, comes with a screen also with FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080), 90 Hz refresh rate and AdaptiveSync technology. It features the mid-range Dimensity 810 chipset. Available configurations can range from 4GB to 6GB of RAM with up to 128GB of internal storage.

The 5,000 mAh battery has 33W charging. Regarding the cameras, the phone was presented with a triple camera – consisting of 50 MP main sensor, 8 MP ultra wide and 2 MP telephoto/macro.

The Chinese manufacturer has confirmed the MSRP for the global versions of the Redmi Note 11S 5G and Note 11 Pro Plus 5G. The cost of smartphones varies according to the RAM memory and storage space of the devices. The values ​​below are based on the exchange rate of the day and without taxes:

RAM 4GB + 64GB: $249

RAM 4GB + 128GB: $279

RAM 6GB + 128GB: $299

Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G

RAM 6GB + 128GB: $369

RAM 8GB + 128GB: $399

RAM 8GB + 256GB: $449