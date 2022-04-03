93-year-old German ‘Nazi Granny’ is sent back to prison

Ursula Haverbeck is known to Germany’s courts and has been convicted several times of denying the Holocaust and inciting hatred. She had already served two and a half years in prison in another similar case. German neo-Nazi Ursula Haverbeck, 93, was sentenced this Friday (01/04) to serve a sentence of 12 months in prison in Berlin for denying murder of over a million Jews in the Auschwitz concentration camp.

The Court rejected Haverbeck’s appeal against two convictions, in 2017 and 2020, for demonstrations denying the existence of the Holocaust, and noted that she showed no sign of remorse or regret. There is no further possibility of appeal.

“You are not a Holocaust researcher, you are a Holocaust denier,” the presiding judge said in the courtroom. “What you are spreading is not knowledge, it is poison,” he said.

In 2017, Haverbeck was sentenced to six months in prison after repeatedly denying the historical facts of the Holocaust during an event in Berlin. In 2020, she received another 12-month prison sentence for posting an online interview in which she again made statements denying the Holocaust.

The presiding judge stated that Haverbeck’s actions were a result of her own beliefs and that the decision to arrest her was necessary as there was no alternative. “There’s nothing to stop her,” the judge told Haverbeck. “With words, we will have no impact on you.”

Haverbeck and her late husband, Werner Georg Haverbeck, who was an active member of the National Socialist German Workers’ Party (NSDAP) at the time of World War II, founded an educational center called Collegium Humanum, which has been banned since 2008.

“Nazi Granny”

Haverbeck stated several times that “it was not historically proven” that Auschwitz had been a death camp. According to her, it was a forced labor camp. Historians estimate that 1.1 million people were killed at Auschwitz, 90% of whom were Jewish.

Dubbed the “Nazi grandma” by the German media, she had previously been convicted in other parts of Germany and served two and a half years in prison in the western city of Bielefeld in 2018, a sentence confirmed by the Federal Constitutional Court of Germany. Germany.

At the time, the Court pointed out that knowingly spreading falsehoods “cannot contribute to the formation of opinions” and therefore is not included in freedom of expression. The ministers also ruled that denying the Holocaust constitutes “disturbing the public peace.”

Haverbeck has also received numerous fines for his comments. On Friday, her lawyers asked for her sentence to be reduced to fines or for her to be released, but the request was rejected.

bl (AFP, AP)

