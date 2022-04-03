April has 1st heaviest rain of shooting stars and eclipse

The first most intense shower of shooting stars of the year and visible in Brazil will be that of the Lyrids or Lyrids meteors, at dawn on April 23, a Saturday.

The Lyrid meteor shower takes place annually between the 16th and 25th of April. In 2022, its peak will be in the early hours of the day.

Under ideal conditions, up to 20 meteors can be observed per hour. As the name suggests, meteors depart from the constellation Lyra. Tonight, what we will see in the sky are dust particles left by comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher, discovered in 1861.

magic effects

The Lyrids are also capable of producing contrails created by ionized gas that are visible for a few seconds after the meteor passes, according to earthsky.org.

“Shooting stars” are usually best seen between midnight and dawn.

They radiate from close proximity to the bright star Vega in the constellation Lyra the Harp and will be seen with the naked eye.

pink moon

In addition to the Lyrids, April will bring a pink full moon on April 16th. Don’t be fooled by the name, though – the moon won’t take on a rosy color. Instead, the name comes from the wild phlox, a pink flower that normally blooms in April.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the Pink Moon is also called the Grass Full Moon and Pisces Full Moon.

Eclipse

The April 30, 2022 solar eclipse will be a partial solar eclipse that will be visible over the Southern Ocean, Chile and southwest Argentina.

A partial solar eclipse, as the name suggests, occurs when the moon only covers part of the Sun. In this case, it is not recommended to look directly at the star, but at its reflection.

In Argentina, it will be possible to see the satellite cover just over half of the Sun.

And in May there are more shooting stars and the long-awaited Blood Moon which is spectacular. Hold!

