At least 20 bodies found on a street in a city near Kiev | World

The bodies of at least 20 people in civilian clothes were found on Saturday in a street in Bucha, a city northwest of Kiev retaken by Ukrainian forces after being occupied by Russian troops.
The images show evidence of rape and war crimes, as most of the dead were civilians, according to the local prefecture. One of the bodies had its hands tied, an AFP correspondent reported.
The corpses were positioned for hundreds of meters. The causes of death have not been officially determined.
Bodies on the ground and incinerated cars are seen on a street in the city of Bucha, on the outskirts of Kiev — Photo: Zohra Bensemra/ Kiev
On Friday (1st), Russian troops withdrew from several locations near Kiev, as had been agreed during negotiations between Ukraine and Russia last week. In the evening, Ukrainian authorities announced that Bucha had been “released”.
The fighting and bombing left the city an apocalyptic panorama, with large holes in residential buildings and cars destroyed in various parts of the city. The mayor of the city suspects that there are hundreds of dead.
Sixteen of the 20 corpses were on or near the sidewalk of a street. Three were in the middle of the road and one in the courtyard of a residence.
A Ukrainian passport was found near the body with its hands tied.
All victims were in civilian clothes. Two were near bicycles and another near an abandoned car. Some were on their stomachs and others on their backs.
The condition of some bodies indicates that they had been there for several days.