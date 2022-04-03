At least 20 dead bodies are seen on a street in Bucha, near Kiev

The bodies of at least 20 people in civilian clothes were strewn today on a street in Bucha, a city northwest of Kiev, recaptured by Ukrainian forces.

One of the dead bodies had its hands tied behind its back, an AFP journalist reported. The bodies were scattered over several hundred meters, without the cause of the deaths being clear.

Russian troops withdrew from several locations near Kiev, having failed in their attempt to encircle the capital. Ukrainian authorities declared that Bucha had been “released”.

The fighting and bombing left apocalyptic scenes in Bucha, with holes in residential buildings and cars crushed in several parts of the city, AFP reporters reported.

Ukrainian authorities said they still do not know the identity of the victims or how they died.

“This territory was not under Ukrainian control” when they were killed, a Kiev regional official told AFP, requesting anonymity.

Bodies are seen in the town of Bucha, northwest of Kiev, recaptured by Ukrainian forces. Image: Ronaldo Schemidt/Reuters

“We have just entered Bucha (…) We still don’t know what happened here,” he added.

“They could be civilians killed in a bombing or they could have been killed by Russian soldiers. The security forces will find out,” he added.

Sixteen of the 20 bodies were on or near a sidewalk. Three were in the middle of the street and one in the courtyard of a house. A Ukrainian passport lay near the bound body.

All the dead wore civilian clothes: coats, jackets or sweaters, jeans, sneakers or boots. Two were next to bicycles and another was next to an abandoned car. Some were on their stomachs and others on their backs.

The faces of the deceased had a waxy appearance, which could indicate that they had been at the site for several days.

“Common Trenches”

Bucha and the nearby town of Irpin have seen some of the fiercest fighting since Russia launched its offensive against Ukraine on February 24.

These two cities resisted, but they paid a heavy price. Most of its inhabitants fled.

Ukrainian forces only gained access to Bucha a day or two ago, after nearly a month of Russian occupation.

According to the city’s mayor, Anatoly Fedoruk, 280 people had to be buried in “mass graves” because it was impossible to do so in cemeteries, still exposed to Russian bombing.

The street in Bucha where the 20 bodies were found was littered with rubble and power lines on the ground.

All the houses in the area looked empty. A silver car was riddled with bullets and several bodies were found near a charred pickup truck.

Dozens of ambulances rushed to the scene on Saturday. According to Ukrainian authorities, they have been removing bodies from the region for several days.

Two other bodies were found in another area of ​​the city. One was covered in a sheet, near a badly damaged apartment complex not far from the station.