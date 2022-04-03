Beware of These 14 Bad Foods That Steal Calcium From Your Body

Have you ever heard that a certain food steals calcium from bones? Although it seems strange to many people, there are some foods – even considered healthy – that steal the calcium of the bones. Understand more.

How bones weaken

Our body is shaped to always prioritize the most important functions. Every human being needs a certain amount of free calcium in the blood, as it helps maintain blood pressure.

When there is not enough free calcium in the blood, the body ends up pulling calcium from the bones in order to keep blood pressure stable, as maintaining blood pressure seems more urgent than keeping bones healthy.

Normally, when we consume foods rich in calcium, the body ends up recovering this calcium taken from the bones and there is no weakening. The problem is when the body cannot replace this calcium, either by lack of consumption of foods rich in calcium or by consumption of foods that impair its absorption.

What foods prevent calcium absorption

What a lot of people don’t know is that even foods considered healthy can impair calcium absorption and weaken bones. The most common foods are:

spinach okra beetroot sweet potato cocoa powder chocolate with low cocoa concentration coffee Soy bean nuts peanut chestnuts seeds cereals

How to consume these foods without impairing calcium absorption

As these are healthy foods, not consuming them is not an alternative, so what we need is a nutritional strategy. Thus, you will be able to consume all these foods, or your favorites, and still not suffer from a lack of calcium.

The best nutritional strategy is to consume these foods separately. For example, if at lunchtime you are going to consume foods such as spinach, okra, beets or sweet potatoes, avoid consuming milk and dairy products at the same time.

In this case, you should choose to consume milk and dairy products at another time, such as breakfast.

Just don’t forget that low cocoa chocolate or even cocoa powder are foods that affect calcium absorption, so you should avoid consuming them with milk for breakfast. In this case, prefer to consume pure milk or in the form of vitamin with some fruit.

Don’t forget that cereal, nuts and coffee also affect absorption, so avoid consuming yogurt with granola, for example. As long as the consumption of these foods is done in isolation during the day, you will be able to keep your calcium up to date and still eat everything you like!