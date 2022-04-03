‘Celestial Punishment’: the collective that manufactures bespoke drones in Ukraine – International

(photo: Aleksey Filippov / AFP)

The exact location is a secret. In Lviv, western Ukraine, amateur enthusiasts quietly manufacture lethal drones intended for use in the war against Russia.

On a table full of objects is the large X-shaped structure of a drone, surrounded by plastic propellers and bags with small screws.

The drone should be ready to fly soon, loaded with an anti-tank grenade the size of a wine bottle and capable of piercing Russian armor.

Another two artifacts are already equipped with bomb bays and miniature propellers to attack Russian infantry and help the Ukrainians defend the north and south of the country.

Another, the size of a bird of prey and shaped like a stealth bomber, will be used by artillery for reconnaissance missions, identifying targets to be attacked.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the collective Nebesna Kara (“Heavenly Punishment”) has already manufactured about forty such drones for the Ukrainian army.

Before the war, its six members were friends who frequented competition drone circles.

“Unfortunately, everything has changed,” says Alex, one of the six, who prefers not to reveal his last name for security reasons.

– “Strong demand”-

Experts estimate that Ukrainian forces lack men and weapons against the Russian army. But their dogged defense, based on knowledge of the terrain, their lightning attacks, and use of technological sabotage work wonders.

At the beginning of the invasion, the capital Kiev looked like it would quickly fall to a huge Russian armored column 65 kilometers long advancing from the north of the country.

Mobile teams armed with drones would have played a key role in combating this offensive, identifying targets for air strikes, forcing the convoy to disperse.

“It’s a reconnaissance and accurate artillery fire technique”, explains another member of the group, Dmitri, who also prefers not to reveal his last name.

“Currently there is a strong demand for these subversive equipment”, he points out.

The collective, which also works with the help of 10 “advisors” and the knowledge of 877 aficionados through online messaging, receives requests from military experts in conflict zones.

His flying creations are made from over-the-counter models, 3D-printed parts and components sourced from a Chinese online retailer.

The Ukrainian army asked for donations to help defend the country. Large amounts of “deadly aid” were sent by foreign nations, and citizens were asked to make a financial contribution.

According to Alex, the miniature drone program works in a similar way. Specialists teach how to operate the drone and are responsible for tailoring it thanks to participatory funding.

Dmitri shows on his phone a video of a drone passing through a Russian trench, revealing the positions of forces in the field.

“If you have a pilot who is used to operating this type of device, you can go over the trench and in five minutes you will have all the information you need”, says Alex.

“An iPhone more expensive than this type of equipment”, he compares.

In a corner of the workshop, there are packages with drones and spare parts.

One will go to Mykolaiv, where a missile hit the regional administration building on Tuesday, killing about 30 people.

Ready to be shipped, it comes with a note written on a red and blue sheet, addressed to the Ukrainian pilot, but perhaps also to Russian forces stationed on the outskirts of the city.

“Big kisses from Nebesna Kara,” the note reads.