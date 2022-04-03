‘Civil War History’ defends Dziga Vertov’s look. – 04/02/2022 – Illustrated

“See the apple as Newton!” writes Dziga Vertov (1896-1954) in “Start”, a youth poem reproduced in the precious volume “Cine-Olho: Manifestos, Projetos e Outros Escritos” (editor 34), organized by Luis Felipe Labaki. The formulation accounts for Vertov’s fascination with cinema: the space in which one can see something that was before all eyes since biblical times and discover something entirely new in it.

This endeavor begins, in practice, with the kino-trains that documented the long civil war during which the Soviets faced the attempted deposition of the tsarists and allies. Vertov (the book spells his name as Viértov, according to more recent studies of the Russian language), always adept at the “natural” (documentary) against the “posado” (fiction cinema), in 1917 he made it his priority to work cinema as propaganda for the new regime.

He and his cameramen went to the front (the different fronts, in fact) where the fighting took place. It is from this activity that “History of the Civil War” results, a synthesis of activities filmed between 1918 and 1921 for presentation at the 3rd Congress of the Communist International, in June 1921.

Recovered in 2021 after being considered lost, Vertov’s documentary covers the unfolding of the Civil War in Russia (1918-1920) in 12 parts, ordered chronologically. The film is one of the highlights of the 27th edition of It’s All True – International Documentary Festival.

It is difficult to get an idea of ​​how these images might have been received by congressmen and spectators at the time. In fact, Vertov went unnoticed in this part of the world until at least the late 1960s, when Jean-Luc Godard joined the “Dziga Vertov Group” and embraced the Russian filmmaker’s anti-representation ideas.

However, the desire to record and show, to look at an original world that then struggled to exist, is present in this “History”. In the beginning, the emphasis is on the destructive potential of the enemy: sabotage against bridges and equipment rendered useless by their firepower, as opposed to the efforts of the revolutionary forces to restore them to conditions.

The documentation of the three years varies from the exhibition of war material and official parades to more detained moments, such as, for example, the opening of a mass grave for dead combatants, the soldiers learning to dominate the English “monsters” (war tanks probably captured from the enemy), the surroundings of the trial of Anton Denikin —former general of the empire integrated to the Soviet forces, accused of despising the party commissars and going on a reckless onslaught—, or the house where Kornilov, an important military chief of the enemy forces.

The data seem more abundant as the war approaches its end: the taking of Baku is seen from different angles, the Kronstadt revolt is crushed and the country’s reconstruction, in particular agricultural activity, begins.

It becomes clear to the spectator who sees the film a century later that the ensemble must have impressed and even moved audiences, both at the congress and at the less official of that moment. There, it was a matter of perceiving that fragmentary documentation with the same unique look that Newton had for the apple — a new world was born from the ashes of that fierce confrontation not only against the supporters of tsarism, after all, the “old world” was committed to support the “whites”, opponents of the “reds” in this story.

At the same time, doubts are accumulating about the nature of the film. It can be understood that Vertov spent more time on the activity of intermediate leaders, but certain absences raise doubts about further changes in the work.

Zinoviev appears briefly, and he was one of the most important political leaders of the Bolshevik party. Trotsky’s appearance, then, is meteoric. There is a shot of him speaking, right at the beginning, though without mention of his name, but the strangest thing is later on, when the Red Army chief makes a speech and can be seen in long shot, from a distance, or caught from behind, to a profile room. When he turns to the camera, however, a close-up insinuates but is immediately cut. Would this be welcomed at the 1921 convention?

These particularities do not detract from the film. These are shadows that concern less the agitprop action to which Vertov dedicated himself and the value of the documentation work than the unfolding of the Soviet regime itself. Shadows that expose other aspects of the apple, or rather, that raise questions about the unfolding of the Soviet regime after Lenin’s death in 1924, go far beyond what the filmmaker could have foreseen in 1921.