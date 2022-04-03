Concordia surpasses 1,000 dengue cases

With this addition, Concordia now has 1,072 patients infected with dengue alone, an unprecedented number in the entire history of the municipality. There were more than 350 diagnoses in one week. In addition, health also reports two positive cases of zika virus and one of chikungunya fever, which are also transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

And the trend that this statistic continues to increase for several days due to the high number of suspects. Until this Thursday, 167 people were waiting for test results from the Central Laboratory (Lacen). The number of mosquito outbreaks also increased, and there are only 637, according to DIVE/SC.

With this number of dengue cases, now Concordia becomes the second municipality in SC in patients with the disease this year. This was pointed out through a survey carried out by the report based on information provided by city halls and the DIVE bulletin among the 15 cities that have the most cases of the disease. The numbers may change as not all cities have updated data recently.

In the region, Seara has approximately 600 cases of the disease, and It exceeds 400. The two cities have already declared an epidemic due to dengue. Chapec, near Concordia, had around 700 cases earlier this week.

In addition, the municipality is facing an epidemic due to the disease. In recent meetings, health authorities and teams to combat dengue reported that Concordia should soon enact the measure, which is already taking place in nearby cities, such as It and Seara.

Concordia has been on alert since 2019 for the possibility of a dengue epidemic due to the large number of outbreaks present, according to the health team. The municipality is considered infested by the mosquito for three years. In addition, practically all the neighborhoods of Concordia are infested by the mosquito.

In view of this, the city council warns of basic care, such as eliminating breeding sites such as water tanks, cisterns, potted plants, bromeliads, as well as debris and objects in patios, backyards and vacant lots, which can accumulate rainwater, causing mosquito breeding.



