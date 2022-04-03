Could the super-rich be the solution to the US budget?

Elon Musk

Credit, Reuters

photo caption,

Tesla boss Elon Musk has complained on social media about proposals to tax the megarich

Some well-known names in the general public are among Americans who would fall within a new tax bracket proposed by President Joe Biden.

The project aims to retain more of the cash generated by stock market rallies in recent years.

The tax would rise for a very small number of people – just over 20,000 US taxpayers with fortunes in excess of US$100 million.

Investor Warren Buffett, Tesla boss Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos were among those affected.

