Doctors are pressured to order fewer tests, says association

Necessary to prevent and identify diseases, exams are essential for patients. But a survey reveals that doctors are being pressured to restrict requests, in addition to being denied by health plans.

Conducted by the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB), together with the Paulista Association of Medicine (APM), the survey was released this Thursday, 31, and reveals that 80.6% reported having restrictions on requests for exams by companies .

In addition, 53% stated that they had already interfered (or attempted) in the treatment of patients by health plans.

Data were collected from a questionnaire with the participation of 3,043 Brazilian physicians between February 25 and March 9, including Espírito Santo.

“From the reports, directly or indirectly, it is possible to see that this interference ends up impacting the quality of care, the success of the treatment”, says the president of AMB, César Fernandes.

The survey shows that 51.8% of professionals have already had difficulties to hospitalize patients, while 53.1% have gone through situations in which the plans put pressure to anticipate discharge.

For the president of the Associação Paulista de Medicina, José Luiz Amaral, the pressures and attempts to interfere by health operators are serious situations and can compromise the result of a medical treatment.

The president of the Medical Association of Espírito Santo (Ames), Leonardo Lessa Arantes, says that “the commercialization of medicine is a worrying movement”.

“Large economic groups have acquired hospitals and health plans, with a restricted view on profit. The doctor, at the other end, finds himself increasingly unprotected in the face of oligopolies, being pressured in his financial gains and having the practice of good medicine limited by economic issues”.

Already the president of the Union of Doctors of Espírito Santo (Simes), Otto Fernando Baptista, asks for complaints from professionals.

“The doctor must be free to request the exam he deems convenient. He’s not there to ask for baseless tests.”

With a fungal infection in her eye, Pâmela dos Santos was not authorized to undergo an examination. “My case is serious. Even with health insurance, I had to pay. It’s a disgrace”, she vents.



Struggling with a fungus infection in the eye, sales assistant Pâmela dos Santos, 36, was frustrated on the 9th when she was denied an exam by the accredited laboratory, which serves her health plan.

“I have had the problem for a month, with suspected sporotrichosis, which is an infection caused by a fungus. I am being accompanied by an ophthalmologist, an infectious disease specialist and an immunologist”, said Pâmela, who preferred not to disclose the name of the health plan.

Seeking answers, tests were requested. “Some, the plan covered, but one that would identify the fungus was denied. I have been paying for the plan since 2019 and I was denied this exam. If I were to pay at one of the plan’s accredited units, I would have to pay BRL 702,” said the sales assistant.

Without being able to pay the amount charged, Pâmela did a research in other laboratories that were not accredited by the plan and managed to perform the exam for R$ 200.

“It’s very difficult for us to pay for a plan and, when we need to take an exam, receive ‘unauthorized’ at the laboratory reception”, he complained.

The search

Called “Brazilian doctors and health plans”, the survey was carried out by the Brazilian Medical Association (AMB), together with the Paulista Association of Medicine (APM).

3,043 doctors were heard in the country, between the months of February and March this year.

The professionals were consulted through a tool called Survey Monkey, specialized in surveys and questionnaires.

Of the interviewees

59.2% men

40.8% women

Profile

Of the total, 55.3% of respondents reported that they have been using health plans for more than 20 years.

51.7% said they serve five or more operators.

1 – Have you ever suffered or are you currently restricted by the health plan to the request and authorization of exams?

60.8% – Sometimes

19.8% – Often

19.4% – Never

80.6% are restricted to exams (often or sometimes).

2 – Has there been any attempt or interference in proposed treatments?

40.9% – Sometimes

12.1% – Often

47% – Never

53% report attempts or interference with treatments (sometimes or often).

3 – Did you have or do you have difficulties to hospitalize patients?

45.1% – Sometimes

6.7% – Often

48.2% – Never

51.8% report difficulties in admitting patients (sometimes or frequently).

4 – Were you pressured or did you know of colleagues who were pressured to anticipate discharges?

39.5% – Sometimes

13.6% – Often

46.9% – Never

Highlight: 53.1% report pressure to anticipate discharges (sometimes or frequently).

5 – Have your patients, from health plans, already dropped out of treatments as a result of monthly fee readjustments?

