Emergency landing causes panic in passengers; Look

Passengers on a LATAM plane experienced moments of tension after the announcement that the flight would have to carry out an emergency maneuver at José María Córdova Airport, in Medellín, due to a failure in the landing gear. The case took place on Wednesday (29), at the same air terminal where the Chapecoense tragedy, 2016, took place.

Images circulating on social media show passengers crying and screaming after the emergency landing was announced. “Please remain seated,” says a flight attendant in the background. Still, in another video, it is possible to observe that the passengers made a prayer wheel. In the scene, it is possible to catch a man, close to the group, who ingests the contents of a supposedly alcoholic beverage at once.

Latam emergency in José María Córdoba. Thanks for the experienced crew. So he lived inside the plane. Part 2. pic.twitter.com/mRFenxVHH4 — GustavoGómezCórdoba (@gusgomez1701) March 29, 2022

In a note, sent to the Argentine news channel CN5, Latam confirmed what had happened. “The aircraft with registration CC – BAS that operated flight LA4292 on the Medellín-Cartagena route had a problem with one of the wheels of the landing gear during takeoff. As a result of the situation, the plane immediately returned to José María Córdova airport, where it landed at 3:12 pm local time.”

Despite the scare, the plane managed to successfully make an emergency landing. The company also said that all people on board, including the crew, are in good health.

Latam emergency in José María Córdoba. All salió good thanks to the expertise of the pilot and his crew. But the shock was big. Part 1. pic.twitter.com/gdXYTcwu0d — GustavoGómezCórdoba (@gusgomez1701) March 29, 2022

Aeronautical firefighters, airport and aeronautical authorities welcomed the occupants of the aircraft while still on the runway. In all, the plane had 147 passengers and 6 crew.