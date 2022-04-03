Falklands/Falklands War – 40 years – Naval Power

The conflict that took place 40 years ago in the South Atlantic between Argentina and Great Britain marked the memory of the generation that followed the news on TV and printed media at the time, with the debut of several technological innovations: the first sinking of a warship by nuclear-powered submarine, air-launched Exocet anti-ship missiles, the first Sea Harrier vertical take-off and landing naval combat aircraft, etc.

The Falklands/Malvinas War taught many lessons about the employment of Naval Power and Air Power and subsequently brought about strategic and tactical changes, influencing the designs of ships, aircraft and weapons systems around the world.

Context

The roots of the conflict go back to Argentina’s independence from Spain in the early 19th century.

At various times in the history of the islands there were settlements from France, Spain, Argentina and Great Britain, the latter re-establishing its domain in 1833, with the expulsion of Argentine settlers. Since then, the islands have continued to be claimed by Argentina.

History of sightings and colonization of the islands:

1592 – Sighting by British Captain Davis;

1600 – Recorded by the Dutchman Sebald de Weert;

1690 – British landing by Captain Strong;

1764 – First French settlement by Captain Bougainville;

1765 – British Landing by Captain by Captain Byron;

1766 – First British settlement by Captain MacBride;

1767 – French settlement ceded to Spanish control;

1770 – Spain expels British settlers;

1771 – The British are allowed to return, but Spain has sovereignty;

1774 – The British colony is abandoned;

1820 – The newly independent Argentina takes over the islands;

1831- The US declares the islands “free of government”;

1833 – The British take possession of the islands;

1842 – Britain declares colonial administration.

After years of arguments between Argentina and Great Britain over who should have sovereignty over the islands, Argentine forces landed in the Falklands/Falklands on April 2, 1982.

The occupation, which had been planned by the Argentine Military Junta for some time, was expected to take place between July and October 1982.

But one event brought the plans forward: on March 19, a group of Argentine scrap dealers (who had been infiltrated by Argentine marines) raised the Argentine flag on South Georgia Island, an act that would later be seen as the first offensive action in war.

The ice patrol ship HMS endurance of the Royal Navy was dispatched from Port Stanley to South Georgia on the 25th in response.

The Argentine Military Junta, suspecting that the United Kingdom might reinforce its presence in the South Atlantic, ordered that the occupation of the Falkland Islands be brought forward to 2 April.

The Argentine government hoped that the occupation would be received by the British as fait accompli and the matter was resolved through diplomatic channels.

The latest budget cuts in British Defense, with project cancellations and planned decommissioning of important ships, may have sent the wrong message to the Argentine leadership that there would be no reaction.

However, the British Conservative government of Margaret Thatcher (elected in 1979), known as the Iron Lady, responded firmly by first ordering the deployment of nuclear-powered submarines to enforce a maritime exclusion zone around the islands. Then she dispatched a large task force to retrieve them.

Argentine air power

The Fuerza Aérea Argentina (FAA) and the Armada de la República Argentina (ARA) were among the most powerful in South America.

The FAA owned over a hundred combat aircraft at the start of the conflict, including:

10 Canberra light bombers;

19 Mirage IIIEA;

37 Dagger (Israeli version of the Mirage V);

About 45 A-4 Skyhawk attack jets;

35 Pucará twin turboprop aircraft for close air support;

The rest of the Argentine Air Force consisted of trainers, transports and helicopters.

Argentine naval power

ARA, in turn, had the following main means:

1 “Colossus”-class Light Aircraft Carrier;

1 “Brooklyn” class cruiser;

2 Type 42 anti-aircraft destroyers with Sea Dart and Exocet MM38 missiles;

4 Allen M. Sumner and Gearing class destroyers modernized with Exocet MM38 missiles;

3 A69 corvettes with Exocet MM38 missiles;

2 Type 209 submarines;

1 Guppy-class submarine.

In addition, ARA was involved in an ambitious retrofit plan, with the construction in Germany of 4 Meko 360 frigates, six Meko 140 corvettes and two TR-1700 submarines, which ended up arriving well after the war.

Aviación Naval Argentina (ANA) had also ordered 14 Super Étendard attack jets and AM-39 Exocet missiles to replace its 10 A-4 Skyhawk jets that operated aboard the ARA aircraft carrier. 25th of May.

The decision of the Argentine Military Junta to anticipate the invasion of the Falklands resulted in an embargo imposed by France at the request of Great Britain, causing the ANA to receive only 5 Super Étendard jets and 5 Exocet AM39 missiles.

Mobilization of the British Royal Navy

On 5 April 1982, dozens of British ships were hastily mobilized and set sail from Portsmouth, Southampton, Devonport, Rosyth, Marchwood, Gibraltar and Plymouth, heading for the Falkland Islands, more than 7,100 miles (13,000 km) away.

The HMS aircraft carriers Hermes and HMS invincibleequipped with 20 Sea Harrier jets (12 in the first and 8 in the second) from Squadrons 800, 801 and 899, led the Task Force, made up of 23 destroyers and frigates.

The RFA (Royal Fleet Auxiliary) support ships totaled 22 units and, by the end of the campaign, the Merchant Navy sent to the South Atlantic 40 support ships for the British fleet. Without the support of the RFA and the merchant ships the campaign would not have been possible.

Also aboard the British Task Force ships were 54 Sea King, Wessex, Lynx, Wasp and Gazelle helicopters. On the same day, two Nimrod maritime patrol planes moved from St. Mawgan to Widewake Base on Ascension Island via Lagos, Azores.

in combat posts

With the deployment of the British fleet and the failure of diplomatic negotiations, the forces of the United Kingdom and Argentina were placed in the theater of operations for the dispute.

On the one hand, the British planned the amphibious landing to retake the islands and on the other, the Argentines intended to force the British to give up by inflicting heavy casualties.

The fighting lasted until June 14, when Argentine forces signed the surrender in Puerto Argentino/Port Stanley.

In the coming days we will look back at the main events of the Falklands/Falklands War in a series of posts.