‘For 12 years I was treated as a heart disease, but then I discovered a rare disease’ – 03/04/2022

Having a diagnosis of a rare disease is not easy. Generally, patients take years to discover the health condition. And, despite the name, about 13 million people live in this situation in Brazil, and among them, 75% are children.

In fact, the Northeast is the region that concentrates most of the rare diseases, for cultural and religious reasons. And among these health problems, there is a long list. One of them is hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis — also known by the acronym hATTR.

This disease, genetic and of rapid progression, can affect different regions of the body, but mainly the peripheral nerves and the heart. They cause disabling and sometimes painful symptoms. Below, check out the report of two people who live with this condition.

‘For 12 years I was treated as a heart disease’

Leonardo Gomes da Silva Filho, 64, retired from Olinda (CE)

Leonardo underwent a heart transplant because of the disease Image: Personal archive

“I had two myocardial infarctions and I have been admitted to hospitals for various reasons, such as angina (chest pain) and malaise. was happening.

In April 2017, I traveled with my wife to Quebec, Canada to see my grandson’s birth. That’s when I got really sick and needed to be hospitalized. In the first imaging tests they performed, they immediately suspected hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis with heart involvement.

After that, I underwent two biopsies to close the diagnosis. And that’s when the confirmation of amyloidosis came. My heart was already quite compromised. I had to immediately return to Brazil for the organ transplant.

Faced with this situation, I thought I wouldn’t have time to find a donor. Those were difficult days. But on November 12, 2017, my life was restored, thank God, the donor’s family, and science. I am alive, with a heart of 31 years! Leonardo Gomes da Silva Filho

However, my fight still continues so that this protein does not accumulate again in my heart. (see more below). Today, I take a medication called tafamidis, 20 milligrams. The ideal would be 80 milligrams, but it has not yet been incorporated into the SUS [Sistema Único de Saúde].

Six brothers and one of my daughters were diagnosed with the disease. All of them are being tracked by Rarus, a referral service for rare conditions.

One of my brothers, for example, is on the waiting list for a kidney transplant. His seven children also inherited the disease. Some have symptoms and some don’t.

My daughter who inherited the gene has not yet developed the disease. In fact, my father and two brothers died of heart problems. This is probably the problem we discovered.

I am very hopeful that, one day, all cities will have referral centers for rare diseases so that diagnosis can be made earlier.”

Pain in the legs, spine and numbness in the feet

Laudeci Alves, 63, resident of Salobro, in Canarana (BA)

Laudeci got access to the drug after going to court Image: Personal archive

“Two years ago, I started to walk with a lot of pain in my legs, I felt a ‘pull’ in them, in addition to numbness in my feet. result showed everything within the normal range.

With that, I repeated the same exams in another orthopedist, who suspected that it could be something else, mainly because of my family history, which already had confirmed cases of amyloidosis.

So he referred me to a neurologist, who ordered a DNA test. In the result, they were able to confirm the disease, which affects my peripheral nerves more.

Until recently, he was treated with tafamidis, which is offered by the SUS. But as my stage of the disease is more advanced, I needed a more effective remedy, inotersen. However, I only got access to it by going to court.

My brother, who is also diagnosed with the disease, managed the same way. Now, the medicine is given with an injection. I started using it a short time ago, I still don’t know if it has brought better effects.

I have a lot of difficulty walking, I use a cane, but I can’t even go to the kitchen sometimes. I have a lot of pain in my legs, which are swollen, and I feel very weak. I also developed intestinal problems, I get diarrhea in a few days.

I only leave the house to go to the doctor and, in case I need to go to a laboratory for tests, someone takes me on a motorcycle. I spend all day in bed. If I spend a lot of time on my feet, cooking, for example, or sweeping the yard, my legs and feet hurt a lot.

Among my 2 brothers who have inherited the disease, I am the worst. My son took a DNA test and it came back negative. Fortunately.”

understand the disease

Rare and disabling, the condition is part of amyloidosis, a condition known for the deposition of insoluble proteins in organs and tissues. As a result, a fiber is formed that cannot be removed, causing damage to the body.

in the case of amyloidosis hereditary by transthyretin, Also known as familial amyloidotic polyneuropathy (TTR-FAP), the protein that causes the disease is TTR (transthyretin), when generated with a defect. As a result, they accumulate in organ tissues, impairing their function and structure.

Heart and peripheral nerves are the most common regions to be affected, but the rare disorder is not limited to that, according to neurologist Wilson Marques Júnior, professor of neurology at FMRP (Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto), USP (University of São Paulo). Paul).

“In addition, it can also compromise kidneys, eyes, the central nervous system, joints, muscles and the gastrointestinal system”, explains the doctor.

If not treated properly, it can lead to death within 10 years of the onset of symptoms. Generally, patients take about 5.9 years to receive a diagnosis. It is also a genetic disease in which each son or daughter has a 50% risk of inheriting the gene from the mother or father, regardless of whether symptoms appear.

What are the main symptoms?

Depending on the affected region, the signs of the disease may vary. “In the heart, it can cause cardiac arrhythmia and cardiomyopathy (disease in the heart muscle). In the peripheral nervous system, it brings sensory changes in the body, loss of sensitivity, pain and weakness. These are the most common”, says the professor.

There are other symptoms such as gastrointestinal dysfunction, ocular manifestations, and impaired renal function.

diagnosis and treatment

The diagnosis can be made by genetic testing, tissue biopsy or specific tests in a particular organ. The available drug treatment aims to slow down the accumulation of proteins in the tissues. The drug available in Brazil, via SUS, can help patients in the initial stage of the disease, which is tafamidis, used orally.

After him, there are two other drugs, which are used by injection, according to Junior. “Tafamidis is a molecule stabilizing drug [proteína TTR], usually used in the initial phase. But there are two other remedies, with different actions, patisiran and inotersen, which are indicated when the patient has not stabilized the disease”, he explains. “But neither is available through the SUS.”

Both drugs work by inhibiting the production of the protein transthyretin, which causes the disease. And to get access, patients tend to get it through the courts — which Laudeci and her family did.

In addition to medication, it is essential that patients contain with a multidisciplinary medical team as it is a disease that affects different parts of the body,

Lack of public policies

In the last 20 years, the National Congress produced 6,400 bills focused on the health area, but only 3.1% of these focused on rare diseases, according to a survey by “Radar dos Raros”, which provides an overview of parliamentary production in the context of rare diseases in the last 20 years in Brazil.

In this same period, only 199 of the bills in the health area have direct references to rare diseases, only 0.12% (8) were approved and 79.9% (159) of these bills are still pending in the Chamber and in the Senate.

The survey also reveals that most bills were presented from 2011 onwards (83.9%), more concentrated in the last 5 years, with emphasis on the year 2019, in which Parliament launched the special commission for rare diseases. in the Senate and House.

The research was carried out on behalf of the patient organizations Febrararas and CDD (Crônicos do Dia a Dia), with institutional support from the consultancy Speyside Group, Correio Braziliense newspaper and Vertex Farmacêutica.