Globo presenter remembers accident when talking about Rodrigo

Erick Bang, presenter of GloboNews, decided to make a personal account of an accident he suffered about 1 year ago amid the discussion after the collision between a car and a truck that left former “BBB 22” Rodrigo Mussi seriously injured.

The journalist took advantage of a report with updates on the state of the commercial manager, who is hospitalized at Hospital das Clínicas, in São Paulo, to say that he is part of the 22,000 injured in 22,000 accidents caused by drivers who slept behind the wheel between 2014 and 2020. , data from the Brazilian Traffic Medicine Association published by Rede Globo.

“I am part of this index of the 22 thousand injured. About 1 year ago I had a traffic accident, I was also in an application car, but I lost my memory at the time of the accident. I don’t know what happened, just I know that a car got sideways. And like Rodrigo, I wasn’t wearing a seat belt in the back seat either, and that’s something that really caught my attention after the accident,” Bang said in a conversation with reporter Gabriel Prado, who gave information about Mussi.

The presenter also highlighted that, despite the scare, he had no sequelae from the accident, without giving more details about his recovery.

“I’m glad I managed to get back to normal, I only had a scar, but the importance of the seat belt also in the back seat, right? That can prevent a lot of things. And now we’re also rooting for Rodrigo’s recovery”, he added.

Accident

On Wednesday (30) night, Rodrigo went to the first game of the Paulista Championship final, played by São Paulo and Palmeiras, at Morumbi Stadium, in São Paulo. According to the SSP (Secretary of Security of the State of SP), around 3 am, the car of 99 (application of a taxi company) in which Rodrigo was crashed into the back of a truck, on Marginal Pinheiros.

In the back seat and without a seat belt, the ex-brother was found inside the vehicle, with his knees behind the seat, and suffered head trauma and two open fractures. He received first aid from an ambulance passing by and, according to the ambulance driver, Rodrigo was not talking and was trying to move, without success.

He was taken to Hospital das Clínicas, also in São Paulo, where he underwent multiple surgery on Thursday night: one on the head, to drain the hemorrhage caused by the accident, and another on the leg, to repair the fractures.

Rodrigo’s family and friends shared several messages on Friday morning, including assuring the commercial manager’s health. Some of them even reported that the surgeries were successful and he would be reacting well, still in the ICU.

99 pronounces on the accident

99 issued a statement informing that Rodrigo was using one of its cars and that it will collaborate with the authorities during the investigation.

“99 confirms that Rodrigo Mussi was in a race on the platform, when the car he was in was involved in a collision this Thursday (31), in São Paulo. The company deeply regrets the accident and informs that it is looking for contact with the passenger and driver’s family members to offer the necessary support and reception. 99 will collaborate with the authorities in whatever is necessary during the investigation.”

