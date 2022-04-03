Journalist Pedro Henrique Ferreira, 33, died this Saturday morning (02) after spending several days in a hospital in Goiânia.

He, who headed the communication team of the State Health Department of Goias (SES-GO), was undergoing treatment against bacterial pneumonia.

Through social networks, Governor Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil) regretted the death and said that Pedro “was a very dear, fun and extremely helpful and competent person”.

“Everyone who knew him talked about his joie de vivre and cordiality, folks. It was impossible not to like this boy,” he stated.

In the same publication, colleagues and friends of Pedro also paid tribute and said that he will be greatly missed.