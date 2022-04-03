Pretty much our entire life is on WhatsApp these days – including important conversations we don’t want to miss.

But if you delete any valuable messages by mistake, be aware that in some cases it is possible to recover them.

Check out some solutions below:

activate backup

To get back what you’ve deleted, it’s important to have the backup option enabled on your device. Check if the application is storing the old messages:

1. On smartphones with Android system, open WhatsApp, go to settings and click “Chats”. Then click on “Conversation Backup”.

Image: Reproduction

2. Then click on “Backup to Google Drive”.

Image: Reproduction

3. You can choose the frequency of this copy of messages: every day, every week or every month.

Image: Reproduction

On the iOS system it is a little different:

1. In the application, look for the “Settings” tab, located in the lower right corner.

Image: Reproduction

2. Then click on “Conversations”.

Image: Reproduction

3. Then tap on “Chat Backup”

Image: Reproduction

4. You can also choose how often message retrieval should be done: daily, weekly or monthly.

Image: Reproduction

How to recover deleted messages or conversations on WhatsApp

With backup enabled, when you need to look for that deleted message or conversation, the best way is to uninstall the application and install it again.

During the installation process, WhatsApp looks for the backup of conversations and when it finds it, it offers the option to restore it. Then just confirm and wait for the messages to be recovered.

The tip is valid for Android and for iYOU. But nothe Android system, it is also possible to have access to old conversations by clearing the app’s storage data within the phone’s settings. When this is done, the app resets its settings, forcing the user to reconfigure from scratch, as if it had just been installed.

If you found this second option more interesting, the step-by-step is:

1. Access your Android device’s settings menu. Look for “Apps” in the App list and find WhatsApp. Click on the icon.

Image: Reproduction

2. Now click on the “Storage” option.

Image: Reproduction

3. Then click “Clear data” and then “Clear cache”. Ready! All app settings have been erased

Image: Reproduction

4. Just open the app and reset it.

no backup

If you deleted a conversation and didn’t have the backup active, then everything changes. There are unofficial apps that can try to rescue these files on your smartphone.

However, it may be that a good part of these files get corrupted. Therefore, the ideal is that a professional specialized in technology or cell phones does this procedure.

Conversation sent and deleted

Who doesn’t get curious when a friend deletes a message and didn’t have time to read it? To recover them, it is necessary to use third-party applications. In general, these apps should already be running when the message is deleted.

WhatsApp does not recommend the use of these programs, as they may contain viruses that invade the smartphone’s system and hijack the user’s information.