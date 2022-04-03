In flight at 37,000 feet, B757 plane has one of the windshields completely cracked

Image: Venkat Mangudi / CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons





The pilots of a commercial jet had to divert the flight mid-flight after one of the windshields completely cracked last Thursday, March 31. After the detour due to the incident, passengers still faced a new detour with the reserve plane that took over the service.

As reported by The Aviation Herlad, the aircraft involved was the Boeing 757-200 registered under the registration N689DL, operated by Delta Air Lines, when it was performing the DL-760 flight from Salt Lake City to Washington DC, in the United States, with 198 people on board.

The plane was en route at FL370 (flight level 37,000 feet) north of Denver when the first officer’s windshield cracked, causing the crew to divert to Denver.

Image: Kirk Knowlton, via AvHerald

The Boeing 757 starting the descent and detour – Image: RadarBox





Landing took place safely on runway 35R about 25 minutes after the pilots left FL370.

An Airbus A321, registration N354DN, was deployed to replace the Boeing 757, and departed Denver about 4:45 after the first plane landed. However, during the flight, he had to divert to Richmond.

The A321 swerving towards Richmond – Image: RadarBox

The aircraft subsequently completed the flight, landing at Washington National with a delay of around 8 hours. Until the publication of this article, there were no further details on what led to the A321 being diverted, however, as Richmond is not far from Washington DC, the problem may have been with the destination airport, and not with the aircraft.

There was also no further information about any factors that are suspected to have caused the cracking of the windshield of the Boeing 757.