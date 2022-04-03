Is it possible that Putin, a former spy, is repeating Stalin’s mistakes?

the advisors of Vladimir Putin “afraid to tell the truth” about the problems faced in Ukraine and the Russian president “overestimated the capacity for a quick victory”.

A lot of good people have already done the same analysis, but the latest assessment comes from a highly qualified source: Jeremy Fleming, the director of the UK’s electronic intelligence service, known by the acronym GCHQ.

“We know that Putin’s campaign is beset by problems: low morale, logistical errors and high casualties. The command and control operation is in chaos. We have seen Putin lie to his own people to try to hide military incompetence,” he said.

Another high-caliber American informant preferred to remain anonymous, saying that Putin “felt deceived by the Russian military” and has already raffled eight generals.

Can you believe that kind of interpretation, right in the middle of a war, with all interests involved? And can you imagine that Putin, a former KGB agent, therefore an expert in manipulated information – by his own people, so as not to look bad with the leadership –, was deceived?

Yes and no. The facts on the battlefield show that the three-axis attack that would conquer the Ukraine “in a week” did not go as planned. And there are several examples of Russian soldiers who sabotage their own equipment, complain about the lack of food – an intercepted phone call even talks about dog stew to make up for the lack of meat – and complain that they didn’t even know about the original mission.

In a force of more than 150,000 men – and with ordinary recruits, contrary to what Putin initially said – this is not surprising. There is no evidence of mass indiscipline and readapting operational plans is part of the battlefield reality. The mishaps are not even known to the Russian population, which in the latest poll overwhelmingly supports Putin – no less than 83% approval.

But was Putin to some extent misled by wrong information or did he not accept the right information?

In that case, it would be repeating, on a much smaller scale, the monumental error of Stalin by rejecting no less than 47 times, in ten days, the intelligence information with the practically precise date of the invasion that Hitler would launch against the Soviet Union on June 22, 1941.

The survey was done by Arsen Martirosyan, a Russian military historian.

Continues after advertising

“Now I have to believe this scumbag with his brothels in Japan?” Stalin complained when he received one of the remarkably accurate reports from Richard Sorge, a German communist turned Russian agent and star of the Red Orchestra, the network of spies in the service of Moscow out of ideological conviction.

Sorge, who was in the booze-crazy style that would later inspire James Bond creator Ian Fleming, warned on May 12, 1941 that 170 German divisions would invade the Soviet Union the following month. Missed the date by just two days. He had an impeccable source: the German ambassador in Tokyo, who was not opposed to Sorge’s affair with his wife (the spy was eventually discovered, arrested, tortured and shot by the Japanese in 1944).

Yet another more impeccable source: the German ambassador to Moscow, Friedrich-Werner von der Shulenburg, confided in the Russian ambassador in Moscow that the invasion was about to be launched. Shulenburg was critical of Nazism and would be killed after the failed plot to assassinate Hitler.

“Disinformation has now reached ambassadorial level,” Stalin complained, convinced, against all evidence, including the concentration of 2.5 million German soldiers on the border, that it was all a ruse by Churchill to lure the USSR into the country. war – at that time, England was the only focus of resistance to Germany in non-Russian Europe.

Stalin’s mistake was counterbalanced by Hitler’s fatal mistake. Convinced that the three-pronged offensive to conquer Moscow, Leningrad and Kiev would also be fulminating, he gave victory for certain in a matter of months – before General Winter arrived. In Mein Kampf, he already described what a Russia colonized by Germans would be like, who would live “in beautiful and spacious farms”. German public institutions would function “in magnificent buildings; the governors, in palaces” and “the humblest of our grooms would be superior to the natives”.

“We only have to kick in the door and the rotten structure will collapse,” Hitler told Alfred Jodl (the general who in 1945 signed the German surrender, was tried for war crimes at Nuremberg and executed by hanging).

History has shown which mistake cost the most: Hitler committed suicide in the Berlin bunker and, after the German defeat, Stalin wore the white robe of a generalissimo, although he pretended he didn’t like the honor.

Initially, the offensive was catastrophic for the Soviets, with the Red Army decimated by the purges that consumed 36,000 officers. The tide only began to turn when Stalin stopped killing generals and started listening to them.

The number of Soviet dead in the war is estimated at between 17 and 27 million people. Astronomical sacrifice is now one of the instruments used by Putin to justify Russian expansionism and stoke the patriotic feelings of the population.

The threat to cut off gas to European importing countries if they don’t pay in rubles is another formidably audacious move, with great appeal to domestic audiences who feel victimized by economic sanctions.

And it is not the move of a man who has not systematically scrutinized every card in his hand. Some haven’t even been put on the table yet.