Journalist at the Health Department, Pedro Ferreira dies at the age of 33, in Goiânia

Journalist and advisor to the Goiás State Health Department (SES-GO), Pedro Henrique Ferreira died this Saturday morning (2), at age 33, in Goiânia. The journalist, who headed the SES-GO communication team, was hospitalized after suffering a pleural effusion, but it had been a case of bacterial pneumonia. The wake at Pax Silva, in the municipality of Sanclerlândia, from 3 pm.

According to close friends, Pedro had asthma. The cause of death has not yet been released. The journalist had been admitted to the ICU of the Anis Rassi Hospital for about ten days and had worsened in the last four days.

Pleural effusion occurs due to an excessive accumulation of fluid in the pleural space, which is between the lung and the outer membrane.

Ismael Alexandrino, who left SES-GO this Friday (1st), lamented the journalist’s death. He was the head of the folder where Pedro worked and said that despite knowing his serious health condition and that he was in the ICU, he hoped for improvement. “It took us by surprise. He was very young, a fantastic human being. He accompanied me and helped me a lot in these years with loyalty, competence and kindness. He was above average. I am very sorry.”

Governor Ronaldo Caiado (DEM) released a note in which he regrets the death of journalist and advisor to the State Health Department (SES-GO), Pedro Henrique Ferreira, 33 years old, confirmed this Saturday morning (2). Caiado referred to Pedro as a “very dear and extremely competent person”. On social media, the governor said he was dismayed by the news of the journalist’s death. “It was impossible not to like this boy.”

The mayor of Goiânia also regretted Pedro’s early death. He highlighted that it is a great loss for communication in Goiás and wished God’s comfort to family and friends.

Pedro Henrique was confirmed dead at 7:20 am. The boy had been hospitalized due to a pleural effusion and was being treated for pneumonia, when his condition worsened and he ended up not resisting.

“Many things happen in life and we can only find explanations in God.

Our morning started very sad. I received the news of the death of our dear Pedro Henrique Ferreira, communication advisor for the secretary of health.

We are all dismayed and floored by his early departure. Pedro was a very sweet person, fun, extremely helpful and competent.

Everyone who knew him talked about his joie de vivre and cordiality, folks. It was impossible not to like this boy.

He faced the difficulties imposed by the pandemic like no one else, in front of the portfolio most impacted by the disease. He was never let down.

May God, in his infinite goodness, comfort all friends and family. @gracinhacaiado and I send a warm hug to my friend @ismael.alexandrino and the entire SES-GO team. Peter will always be in our hearts! “

It was with sadness that @Thelmaccruz and I received the news of the death of journalist Pedro Henrique Ferreira, former server of @prefeituradegyn, when he worked in the communication office of the Municipal Health Department.

During the pandemic, Pedro contributed enormously to the dissemination of essential information for the public health of Goiás, ahead of the communication of the Secretary of State for Health. Pedro leaves fond memories for all colleagues who witnessed his brilliant career.

The death of Pedro, at the age of 33, is a great loss for communication in Goiás. May God, in his infinite goodness, comfort his family, friends, co-workers and all the people who had the good fortune to know him.

